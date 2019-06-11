Job-Seekers To Joanna

Joanna, this Saturday - Seek a job, or a better job.

The SC Department of Employment and Workforce, hosted by the Coalition for a Better Joanna, will be conducting a job fair event in Joanna on Saturday, at the Joanna-Woodson Elementary School from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Anyone in Joanna, Clinton, Newberry and Laurens are welcome to come by and talk with the employers for the opportunity for employment, or to seek better job opportunities in the area.

The SC Career Coach will be providing workforce services to jobseekers from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. November 9 when the Career Coach will be parked at the Joanna-Woodson Elementary School at 510 South Ellis Street in Joanna.

This is a hiring event and jobseeker resource fair.

According to postings in the South Carolina Works Online services portal, there are 265 employment opportunities within five miles of Joanna in Laurens County, where the September unemployment rate was 2.0 percent, compared to a rate of 3.3 percent in August.

According to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce data, 29,649 Laurens County residents are employed.

South Carolina set new historic records in September, both for the 2,311,479 individuals employed as well as its 2.9 percent statewide unemployment rate.

South Carolina’s unemployment rate had been 3.2 percent in August. September’s record number of working South Carolinians topped the previous record that had been set in August when the number of South Carolinians working reached 2,304,835. The national unemployment rate in September was 3.5 percent.

A mobile extension of the SC Works centers, the SC Career Coach duplicates resources found in such statewide locations as the Laurens SC Works Center at 1029 West Main Street in Laurens or the Newberry SC Works Center at 1840 Wilson Road in Newberry, but does so in a mobile environment that can travel to more rural areas to offer on-site support services.

This state-of-the-art mobile SC Works center has 10 work stations for job-seeking activities, provides WiFi and printer capabilities, has staff available to assist users and is wheelchair accessible. It is an extension of the services provided through the work centers and connection points blanketing the state – an opportunity to bring these services to locations or events where workforce resources are beneficial or needed.

SC Career Coach can travel to a variety of events, including:

-- Job fairs, expositions and trade shows.

-- Recruitment events and assistance for businesses.

-- Hiring events and skills workshops.

-- Educational career fairs.

-- Job service and seeking opportunities in rural areas.

Employers who wish to reserve the SC Career Coach for future events can visit: www.scworks.org/career_coach.asap for more information.