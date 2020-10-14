Job Seekers & Companies

LOOKING FOR A JOB – GO TO FOUNTAIN INN, OCT 15.

Name: Fountain Inn Open-Air Job Fair

Date: October 15, 2020

Location: Fountain Inn Farmers Market

Address: 110 Depot Street, Fountain Inn, SC

Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sponsor: SC Works

Participating Workforce Areas: Upstate, Greenville, Upper Savannah, Worklink ( https://www.scworks.org/about us/statewide-centers )

Four of our SC Works workforce areas, who service 14 counties in the Upstate, are excited to collaborate and bring one large open-air job fair to jobseekers in the area. Twenty-four employers have registered to participate. Jobseekers are encouraged to create or update their SC Works account at www.jobs.scworks.org . In addition to speaking with employers, SC Works staff will also be on hand to provide free services including information on resume building, interview skills and other resources the centers offer.

Dress to impress and masks are required and social distancing will be followed during the event.

Employers Scheduled to Participate

International Paper Bodycote

Fukoku America Inc. CeramTec North Americ

DSV Solutions, LLC Alupress LLC D&W Fine Pack International Vitamin Corporation Manufacturing

HTI Meiden America Switchgear, Inc.

ZF Transmissions Sealed Air

W.W. Grainger South Carolina Department of Corrections Michelin – US2 Spartanburg, SC South Carolina Department of Transportation

Waffle House, Inc. South Atlantic Health Care

Ameri-Pak, Inc. Formel D Cortec, Inc. The Liberty Group Executive Search & Staffing

MS Companies Flame Spray North America, Inc.

Jobseekers can learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them: https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers .

