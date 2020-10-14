Home / Breaking News / Job Seekers & Companies

Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:51am Vic MacDonald

LOOKING FOR A JOB – GO TO FOUNTAIN INN, OCT 15.

 

Name: Fountain Inn Open-Air Job Fair  

Date: October 15, 2020  

Location: Fountain Inn Farmers Market  

Address: 110 Depot Street, Fountain Inn, SC  

Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.  

Sponsor: SC Works  

Participating Workforce Areas: Upstate, Greenville, Upper Savannah, Worklink (https://www.scworks.org/about us/statewide-centers)  

Four of our SC Works workforce areas, who service 14 counties in the Upstate, are excited to collaborate and bring one  large open-air job fair to jobseekers in the area. Twenty-four employers have registered to participate. Jobseekers are  encouraged to create or update their SC Works account at www.jobs.scworks.org. In addition to speaking with  employers, SC Works staff will also be on hand to provide free services including information on resume building,  interview skills and other resources the centers offer.  

Dress to impress and masks are required and social distancing will be followed during the event.  

Employers Scheduled to Participate

International Paper Bodycote  

Fukoku America Inc. CeramTec North Americ  

DSV Solutions, LLC Alupress LLC  D&W Fine Pack International Vitamin Corporation Manufacturing  

HTI Meiden America Switchgear, Inc.  

ZF Transmissions Sealed Air  

W.W. Grainger South Carolina Department of Corrections  Michelin – US2 Spartanburg, SC South Carolina Department of Transportation  

Waffle House, Inc. South Atlantic Health Care  

Ameri-Pak, Inc. Formel D  Cortec, Inc. The Liberty Group Executive Search & Staffing  

MS Companies Flame Spray North America, Inc.  

Jobseekers can learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near  them: https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.  

###  

About the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce  

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is putting South Carolinians to work. The agency has four missions: (1)  workforce development; (2) free job match employment services; (3) unemployment insurance; and (4) labor market  information. All four missions contribute to workforce development. The agency is dedicated to advancing South Carolina  through services and programs that meet the needs of our businesses, jobseekers and those looking to advance their careers. 

 

 

