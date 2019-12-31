Jan. 1, 2020 Hikes Across SC

Start The New Year Outdoors.

SC State Parks Start New Year, 2020, with First Day Hikes

Columbia -- There will be ranger-guided hikes and walks, plunges into park lakes, bike rides, and interpretive treks along historical trails today, Jan. 1, as state parks across South Carolina host First Day Hikes events.

First Day Hikes are opportunities to recharge and start the new year with an invigorating experience in the outdoors. In South Carolina, 25 state parks are offering events. Most are guided walks along beaches and lakes, in forests or on historic trails. These include Musgrove Mill State Historic Site, near Clinton

Several parks, however, are offering special events.

Devils Fork State Park will host a Family Fun Run, a Ranger 5K and a Loon Lunge dip in Lake Jocassee on Jan. 1. The Friends of Paris Mountain State Park will host a Paris Plunge into Lake Placid before an interpretive ranger leads a one-mile nature walk around the lake. Charles Towne Landing will host an early-morning 5k and kids run and offer a post-run meal.

“New Year’s Day has always been a time to reflect and recharge,” said Paul McCormack, director of the South Carolina State Park Service. “In state parks, we’re offering a unique platform to do just that, in some of the most beautiful settings the state has to offer.”

For a complete list of parks hosting hikes and events, click www.SouthCarolinaParks.com

The Park Service’s First Day Hikes are part of a national movement by the America’s State Parks program to get more people out into the great outdoors on New Year’s Day, and to rediscover the beauty and significance of the country’s natural heritage.

The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will be bringing in the New Year by offering three First Day Hikes throughout today.

The first hike of the day will be from 9 to 11:15 a.m. along the 1.5 mile Battlefield Trail. This will be an approximately two hour ranger led hike where the participants will learn about the Revolutionary War in the South Carolina Backcountry and the Battle of Musgrove Mill. Please meet at the Visitor Center at 8:45 and drive over to the trail head.

The second hike will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. along the Horseshoe Falls ADA Accessible Trail. Wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers are encouraged on this ¼ mile ranger guided hike exclusively along our paved ADA accessible trail to the overlook of Horseshoe Falls where participants will learn about the legend of Horseshoe Falls. Please meet at the Horseshoe Falls parking lot by 1 p.m.

The final hike of the day will be a kid focused hike along our 1.1 mile British Encampment Trail from 2 to 3 p.m. This will also be a ranger led hike where the kids will learn about the history of Musgrove Mill, nature, and trail safety. Following the hike the will be an opportunity for kids to learn how to cook doughboys over an open fire. This hike is designed for all ages.. Please meet at the Visitor Center by 2 p.m.

There is no charge for any of the hikes; registration was requested by December 29. Bring bottled water, and wear appropriate shoes and clothing for hiking and the weather.

If you participate, share on social media with the hashtags #FirstDayHikes and #SCStateParks - local outdoors info: www.lctrails.org