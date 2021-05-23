Home / Breaking News / To jail for a good cause - photos

To jail for a good cause - photos

Sun, 05/23/2021 - 5:14am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Vic MacDonald Photos

LOCKED UP.

 

Laurens Countians spent a voluntary time in jail Friday to benefit the Christmas for Kids program. The 3rd Annual Jail & Bail Fundraiser sent them into custody on the downtown Square in Laurens to raise pledges for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office program (an online option also was available). Participants were able to turn in willing familly members, friends and co-workers, or turn in themselves for $20. Then, the "inmates" called around to raise their bail money. All proceeds benefot LCSO Christmas for Kids - the Jail n Bail was sponsored by ZF Transmissions.

More Photos:

https://www.facebook.com/LaurensCountySheriff
 

