Twice a day sanitation, cloth masks are Covid-fighting tools at Johnson DC.

Responding to a reader’s inquiry, The Clinton Chronicle asked the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for a statement about COVID-19 in the county jail.

Concerns expressed were: case numbers are high, and inmates are caring for each other, as they develop symptoms. These are the LCSO responses:

“The Johnson Detention Center of Laurens County considers inmate safety to be its top priority. Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, measures have been put in place to keep the risk of exposure low. When an inmate enters our detention center, they are quarantined for a minimum of 10 days before they are assigned to a general population housing area. When their quarantine period is up, all inmates are tested for Covid prior to being moved.

“The detention center is sanitized a minimum of twice a day and every inmate is provided with cloth masks for their use. Staff are required to wear masks when making contact with inmates. Any outside entities that enter the facilities are required to wear masks. Attorneys coming to the facility to speak with inmates are doing so via video conferencing.

“If an inmate tests positive for Covid, they are quarantined along with those exposed in their housing unit and their food is served on Styrofoam trays which are disposed of, rather than washed and reused to prevent the possible spread of illness. Medical care is provided as necessary and any inmate who has tested positive has been provided medication as needed.

“DHEC will be coming to our facility to provide vaccinations for those who wish to receive it. Only one inmate is currently positive for Covid and we are working daily to keep that number from growing. All necessary services are provided to each and every inmate.”