It's Decision Time for 7 Cities

PMPA WILL PROPOSE A WAY TO KEEP 7 CITIES TOGETHER.

A Memorandum of Understanding will begin circulating tomorrow designed to keep the 7 member-cities of the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency -- including Clinton and Laurens -- together in an electricity-supplying arrangement through at least 2034.

It could be the first step in resolving a dispute that has led to a pending lawsuit and kept cities at cross-purposes for about a year. The 7 city councils of the member-cities will have to sign on before there is an agreement.

The MOU will say that the 7 cities will not exercise their right to give a 10-year notice of intent to leave the PMPA full-service agreement. Three cities already have made their declaration to leave - Rock Hill, Greer and Westminster - and they will no longer be full-service members of the agency after 2029 (these cities will remain part of the Catawba Nuclear Agreement that provides the source for electricity that PMPA sells to member-cities).

The arrangement matters because the PMPA rate is a driver in what the cities re-sell the electricity to customers for - Clinton residential customers have complained that this re-sale rate is among the highest in South Carolina.

The decision of Rock Hill, Greer and Westminster to leave threatened to topple PMPA like a house of cards.

If an agreement could not be reached, PMPA Executive Director Coleman Smoak said “this man to my right” - Board Chairman Joel Ledbetter of Easley - will turn in that city’s intent to withdraw.

“(Then) we need to give our notice, too,” Clinton City Manager Bill Ed Cannon said. “We just declare bankruptcy and throw the keys in the street.”

Smoak said even if that happened, the 10 member-cities would be obligated to pay $200 million in debt.

“PMPA has to pay this money,” Smoak said.

The debt is retired in 2034 - so the MOU that Smoak and others are drafting outlines a way to keep the 7 member-cities together through that time. The PMPA board would have two choices in the interim -- “hold on” with each city paying a little more for power until the debt comes off the books and then see a substantial rate decrease, OR refinance the debt (interest rates now are at historic lows) and lower debt payments, allowing for a possible smaller increase in power costs for the live of the re-fi.

Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said the proposal will be presented to the council of his city tonight.

“There is a lot on these 7 (now that Rock Hill, Greer and Westminster have decided to withdraw),” Senn said.

“Since 1980, we have been partners. We all want each other to succeed and do well. Laurens (CPW) got permission recently to file not to continue with the supplemental power agreement - I don’t expect we will do that. We will want a live fax in the PMPA office until Dec. 31, 2019.”

That year-end date is the deadline for member-cities to decide - Stay or Go - unless all 7 sign an agreement not to use their option to withdraw. Once that agreement is established, Smoak said, all the other issues facing PMPA can be negotiated. The PMPA Board meets again Nov. 21.