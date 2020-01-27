It Is Your American Right

January 30 is Voter Registration Deadline for Democratic Presidential Primary.

COLUMBIA – To help ensure voters are prepared for the February 29 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, the State Election Commission wants to remind South Carolinians of the fast-approaching voter registration deadline.

YOU MUST BE REGISTERED BY THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

TO VOTE IN THE 2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY.

Voters not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, including citizens who:

Will be 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020 and have not registered.

Moved to a new county but did not register in the new county.

Moved from another state but did not register in South Carolina.

Voters should prepare for election day by checking to make sure their registration is current.

Visit scVOTES.org and click “Check My Registration.”

Register or update your information by submitting a voter registration application:

Online at scVOTES.org (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card). Must be received by 11:59 p.m., January 30.

Using the My scVOTES mobile app available in the Apple and Google Play stores (requires SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card). Must be received by 11:59 p.m., January 30.

Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.org. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office:

By fax (must be received by 11:59 p.m., January 30)

By email attachment (must be received by 11:59 p.m., January 30)

By mail (must be postmarked by January 30)

Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30. Check locally for specific hours.

Find contact information for your county voter registration office at scVOTES.org.