It was a book store, then Amazon happened

112 Musgrove will see students’ life once more.

A 3-story space in Uptown Clinton will once again be a hub of off-campus student activity when Presbyterian College fulfills its vision for 112 Musgrove St.

Announcement of a students’ gathering place - designed by the students themselves - was part of President Matt vandenBerg’s Inauguration Week at the college. An Inaugural Gala also was part of the event last Wednesday.

The building used to be the PC Book Store but then, vandenBerg said, “Amazon happened.” It experienced the struggles to attract shoppers in the wake of the buy it now, get it now convenience of home that the giant Amazon corporation and its shippers offer to shoppers.

This time, the space will be geared toward a place away from campus for the students, enacting the townsfolk. The space also has been used by the City of Clinton and Main St. Clinton for a vendors’ holiday fair, and the third floor has been a venue for authors and book-talks.

The basement can be an arcade, the ground floor can be a hang out/small groups study space, and the top floor can be used for dances, dinners and social gatherings, as well at student organizations’ meetings.

The President called it “third space” - away from the primary spaces for living and studying

vandenBerg said it should open by the spring.

Participating in the announcement with vandenBerg were Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, Student Body President Noah Burkett, Multi-cultural Student Union President Kennedy Wright.

“PC is incredibly proud to be the college of Clinton, South Carolina,” vandenBerg said. “And we know these are challenging times for all towns, and we know these are challenging times for small private colleges in rural settings. What can make us distinctive, what can make us say that our best days are ahead of us, is if we work together.”

McLean said the first time he met vandenBerg he knew things were going to get done. “I just didn’t know it would be so quickly,” the mayor said. “I think (Matt) makes the Energizer Bunny look lazy.”

This is going to be a student social hub entirely, vandenBerg said; PC will work with students about paint colors and what furniture goes where and will work with Aramark for a food space. 112 Musgrove is a 12,000 sq. ft. space - the upstairs looks like a New York loft, and the downstairs looks like a Barnes & Noble, vandenBerg said.

Burkett said a goal of student government is to help student organizations grow. “With this new space, I look forward to seeing student organizations thrive and gain more student involvement, thereby improving the experience for the student body as a whole of Presbyterian College.”

Wright said it is important to have space for students to decompress and have fun, “and it will keep students on campus on the weekend. ... This is a place where everyone is home.”

And, McLean reminded everybody this past weekend was Rhythm on the Rails and PC Homecoming - “this will give us more and more opportunity to have some cool gatherings.”