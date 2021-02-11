Home / Breaking News / It Is the Playoffs

It Is the Playoffs

Friday, November 5 - 1st Round Playoff Football game @ Wilder Stadium (7:30 PM) vs Palmetto High School.

 

 

Online tickets went on sale Monday, November 1 @ noon.  Tickets can be purchased from our website (chsreddevils.com).  Ticket prices are set by the SCHSL.  Tickets are $10 each.  There will be a limited supply of tickets at the gate.  Tickets can also be purchased beginning Tuesday, November 2 from the following locations....Arthur State Bank, Steamer's, Wilson's Curb Market, and T&D Curb Market.

ONLY SCHSL passes are accepted.  Everyone must have a ticket for entry.

