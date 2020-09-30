Home / Breaking News / An Investigation

An Investigation

Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:49am Vic MacDonald

WOMAN’S BODY FOUND; ID RELEASED - mauled by dogs.

 

 

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office:

 

This morning at approximately 10:50AM, deputies responded to Allegra Lane in Gray Court where they discovered a deceased female. Multiple dogs were removed from the premises. Further details regarding manner of death and identity will be released by the Laurens County Coroner pending an autopsy tomorrow. This is an ongoing investigation (released from Tuesday night). 

 

A subsequent statement from the Laurens County Coroner's Office says mauled by dogs is the likely caused of death - the victim is Jacqueline Nicole Robinson, 32, of Gray Court.

