Interim candidate's name is submitted

The Laurens County State Legislative Delegation expresses sympathy to the family of Mr. Nick Nichols.

Mr. Nichols served Laurens County for many decades in the office of Coroner. Representative Willis stated “Mr. Nichols’ dedication went beyond reproach. He touched many lives and we will always be grateful for his service.”

Ms. Vickie Cheek has served along side of Mr. Nichols. She has given 18 years of service to the Coroners Office, most recently as Chief Deputy Coroner.

Delegation Chairman, Representative Mark Willis announced Tuesday December 17, the delegation has submitted Ms. Cheek to the Governor for his consideration to serve out the term of Coroner. Ms. Cheek has 100 percent support of each delegation member. Willis said “ Vickie has the experience, knowledge and compassionate heart to serve out the term as Coroner.”

It is the final decision of Governor McMaster. The process is not normally a lengthy process, but due to the Christmas holidays the formal appointment may take a bit longer.