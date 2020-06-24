Installing an elevator

Laurens County Museum Association receives Bridge Grant-SC Humanities.

The Laurens County Museum Association has received a Bridge Grant from South Carolina Humanities. Funding for the Bridge Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.

LCMA is engaged in a major upgrade of the Witherspoon Building, a multi-floored building located on the Public Square in the City of Laurens. Upon completion of the renovation, LCMA will relocate most of the archives from the current county museum located on Laurens Street to the Witherspoon facility.

The renovation received a major boost with the delivery on June 16 of an elevator that will provide access to all three floors of the Witherspoon Building

Carolyn Shortt, president of LCMA, said the organization will use the Bridge funds to offset ongoing expenses at the Laurens County Museum during this difficult economic time.

“LCMA is primarily a volunteer organization and we receive most of our funding through donations, memberships, local government support and LCMA-sponsored fund raisers. Because of the Coronavirus crisis and other factors, LCMA has been unable to hold many any fund-raising events this spring and summer. We have expenses such as utilities and insurance payments that are continuing. LCMA is very grateful to South Carolina Humanities and to NEH for the Bridge Grant in the amount of $2,250,” Shortt said.

“The LCMA Board of Directors, patrons and supports are dedicated to the goal of providing a viable and functioning museum that will serve all of Laurens County and the Upstate region for many years. Our county is going through some hard times currently but LCMA is more committed than ever to preserving our rich history and providing educational services to all our citizens.”