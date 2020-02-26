Inspiration & Breakfast

The 42nd Annual Clinton Family YMCA Youth Prayer Breakfast.

March 2 – 6, 2020

BROAD St. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

6:45 am Cunningham Center – BREAKFAST

7:10 am Sanctuary - SPEAKERS

The Clinton Family YMCA is offering the 42nd Annual Youth Prayer Breakfasts March 2 – 6, 2020.

The event will be held at Broad Street United Methodist Church during 6:45 – 7:50 a.m. daily. Breakfasts will be provided to School District # 56 High School students, Clinton Middle School students and all participants at no additional charge. Breakfast will be served in the Broad St. United Methodist Church Cunningham Center beginning at 6:45 am during the Prayer Breakfast week. The main speaking event will begin at approximately 7:10 am in the sanctuary at Broad St. The event, as always, is open to the public and the YMCA encourages citizens to attend.

(Breakfast serving line begins at 6:45 a.m. daily)

JANE JENKINS HERLONG Monday, March 2

Laugh All the Way while Discovering the Secrets to Achieving Success with Jane Jenkins Herlong, C.S.P., C.P.A.E.

“Jane uses her Southern humor to both entertain and celebrate our unique eccentricities. Jane relates to everyone in the room on a personal level, whether they were Southern or not. She manages to weave life lessons and motivation into her own personal stories of family, friends and the professional world.”

My entire life has been one lesson after the next, and I have heard LOTS of “Oh no, you can’t.” I looked around. I watched, and I learned.

Growing up in the tomato fields on my father’s farm, he taught me the value of hard work and honesty. A farmer’s life is difficult for both the farmer and the family. My mother modeled for us how to use humor to bring levity to a situation, handle harmful emotions, deal with difficult people and find a healthy compromise.

Who knew life lessons would be harvested while working in the tomato fields and would springboard me (a young girl) who was bullied for dyslexia and being homely to journey from the rows of a tomato field, to a Miss America runway, to perform at Radio City Music Hall and beyond. Yes’m, it really happened!

A switch clicked. For every “NO” said to me, I heard “NEXT” and proved each “NO” wrong. I can truly say that I was “driven by purpose”.

I built the mindset to achieve my wildest dreams in the fields, in the wings and on the runways.

Pageant competition set the stage for learning exceptional poise, values, behaviors and communication skills. There, hard work and honesty paid off while I prepared for and competed to win the crown.

And humor, well, that was quite handy to diffuse situations, manage difficult people and handle my own emotions!

It was no small feat to be named Miss South Carolina. To compete on the runway as a candidate for Miss America required an entirely higher caliber than state pageants. There was nothing else in my life that I prepared harder for than that title.

So, how did I do? Well, I did not win Miss America, but I married her boyfriend! To this day, I am certain — the ring lasted longer and is brighter than the crown.

Following my pageant days, I proved everyone wrong that told me “NO.” To that teacher who told me I could never write a book; two of my four books received awards and best-seller status.

For years, my professional career has led me to speak and sing all over the world, including Radio City Music Hall and on SiriusXM, Pandora, Spotify and other broadcast stations.

Yes, awards were received, but I wasn’t stopping there. While writing the first book, I reflected on my life and my professional and personal accomplishments. Awards and accolades don’t mean anything unless you can use them to help others.

It was then when I realized we all need to know how

to deal with difficult people,

overcome hardships, and

achieve our wildest dreams regardless of swirling negativity.

Inspiration led me to share my motto, “Think ‘NEXT’ when told ‘NO’ because we all should master our runways, and NO ONE should ever let people throw tomatoes at our fields of dreams.”

REGGIE DABBS Tuesday, March 3

REGGIE’S MISSION IS REACHING TODAYS STUDENTS!

I believe, as I am sure you do, that your community’s greatest assets are not in its buildings, but in the students themselves.

My family and I have committed our lives to make a positive difference in the lives of young people. I would consider it an honor to partner with you and your school’s goal of building better students.

Today’s generation is facing unparalleled hurts, pressures and choices. If we can heal those hurts, help in times of pressure and equip students in their choices, we will have better students and a positive school atmosphere. That is where I can help assist you with this school assembly presentation. I share with students often, “You can’t change your past, but you can change your future.” With all that students are facing; we must give them hope.

Born to an unwed teenager, Reggie Dabbs considers himself fortunate to be alive. With no place to go, the pregnant teenager ended up living in a chicken coop in Tennessee. It was there she remembered a former school teacher, Mrs. Dabbs, who had said to her students, “If you ever need anything, call me,” and gave the students her home phone number. The girl called.

Mrs. Dabbs and her husband, whose six children were adults by this time, took the girl into their home and cared for her until after the baby was born. They continued to care for little Reggie as foster parents until he was in the fourth grade, and then they officially adopted him and gave him the Dabbs name.

As the Dabbs’ reared Reggie, they instilled in him strong moral values, for which he is genuinely grateful. They also ingrained in him the fact that in every situation he faced, he had a choice. What he did with those choices was entirely up to him.

In the sixth grade, Reggie began playing the saxophone and hated it. At the insistence of his parents he continued to practice and to play. Not until his freshman year in college did he actually enjoy the instrument, and today, he plays with fervor and expertise.

After graduating from college, Reggie began his public speaking. During one speaking engagement, his host asked if he would be interested in addressing a high school assembly. From that small beginning in 1987, Reggie has become a popular public school speaker.

When addressing a school assembly, Reggie talks to the kids in a humorous style about choices each of them has when faced with drugs, alcohol, suicide, etc. Reggie gets in kids faces and tells them that he never smoked a cigarette, never did drugs, never drank alcohol, because he chose not to. He assures them that they can make the same kinds of choices.

Reggie talks to kids about family and how thankful they should be that they have families. He talks to them about dating relationships and emphasizes that virginity is the most honorable choice. Most of all, Reggie drives home the fact that “You can never change your past, but you can change your future!”

From being a “Problem” to an unwed teenager, Reggie is fast becoming one of the most in-demand speakers who helps teenagers meet their problems head-on and overcome them.

Reggie makes his home in Ft. Myers, Florida with his wife Michele and their son Dominic.

REV. DR. D J HORTON Wednesday, March 4

D. J. Horton has always been connected to communities through schools and athletics. D. J. is the senior pastor of Church at The Mill in Spartanburg. As an Alabama native, he earned a B.S. from Auburn University and was a member of the Auburn University Football team. Originally pursuing a college coaching career, he worked on Tommy Tuberville’s staff at Auburn before discerning a definite call to ministry. He received a M. Div. from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and a doctorate degree in Preaching from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. D. J. shares his sermons and content through ministry, Living Worthy Ministries at livingworthyministries.org. He’s been happily married for 19 years to his wife, Laurel. They are proud parents of six children; Ty, Micah, Gray, Rhett, Lily, and Evy. When he is not preaching, D. J. is a passionate outdoorsman and below-average golfer.

COACH TONY TEMPLE Thursday, March 5

Tony Temple currently teaches in Abbeville, and coaches for the Abbeville High School Panthers. Tony has attended and served as youth pastor at Friendship Worship Center in Abbeville since 1997 and is presently the pastor at Friendship Worship Center. Tony is a dynamic speaker for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes both on the state and local level and speaks regularly for the Lakelands FCA. Lakelands FCA serves colleges, high schools and middle schools in Laurens, Greenwood, Abbeville, Anderson and McCormick counties.

Tony was born and raised in Abbeville and excelled in both football and baseball for Abbeville High School. He graduated from Lander University in 1999 and coached football at Abbeville High for nine years from 1996 – 2005; then coached football at nearby Greenwood High beginning 2006 before returning to Abbeville High School in 2015.

He has been married 22 years to Shannon Botts Temple and they have three children, a 21-year-old daughter Alex, 18-year-old Nate and 16-year-old Cruz.

ADRIAN DESPRES Friday, March 6

Adrian Despres combines passion, intellect and wit as he urges audiences — especially high school, college and young adults — to pursue their highest calling: to know and follow Jesus Christ wholeheartedly.

A gifted Forge speaker, he delivers inspiring and challenging messages to reach those who are spiritually lost and in need of God—and likewise to engage those who are believers and in need of revival for a fully surrendered life.

Adrian became a Christian while playing football for Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina, and from 2000-2015, he served as Chaplain for the University of South Carolina’s football team.

With speaking engagements that span the globe each year, Adrian’s ministry reaches thousands with the gospel.

He holds a Master of Divinity from Columbia International University.

Adrian and his wife, Lisa, have two daughters and two sons.