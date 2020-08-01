Inmate death being investigated

Jail inmate who died was held on murder charge.

An inmate of the Johnson Detention Center, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, found dead last Friday morning was a murder suspect, a pubished report said. The Coroner’s Office released the victim’s name, but not an address or the manner and cause of death.

It is the second death in the county jail in three years.

The inmate was identified as Aaron Anthony Hewitt, 42. "Any other questions in reference to the investigation should be directed to the State Law Enforcement Division," a statement said. SLED routinely does not provide details about open investigations.

The death, which was discovered at 5 a.m., was announced by LCSO about 2:30 p.m. LCSO referred all questions to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. The person was found dead in a cell, LCSO said.

The State Law Enforcement Division was called in, according to the LCSO, but there was no information on the SLED website (newsroom).

The last time an inmate was found dead in the county jail was October, 2016. Then-Sheriff Ricky Chastain said a woman was brought in the evening of Oct. 8 and died later. She was identified as Ginger Leeann Reed, 41, of 2735 Marshall St., Minneapolis, MN.

The Coroner’s Office ordered an autopsy performed, and the results were awaiting a toxicology report, a report at that time said. Officers attempted CPR when the inmate was found unresponsive and EMS was called.

The Sheriff’s Office, which manages the Johnson Detention Center where the victim died, brought Reed to the jail on a breach of peace charge, a report said. The State Law Enforcement Division conducted an investigation at that time, also.

The Laurens Advertiser identified the latest jail death inmate as Hewitt of Simpsonville, A news article last year listed his address as 4 Ashwyn Court. He was the suspect in the death of the Fountain Inn woman.

The victim of the October, 2019, homicide was identified as Aqua Barksdale, 29, of 111 James Jackson Drive, Fountain Inn. Hers was the second death in recent months in the Fountain Brook subdivision. A window was found broken in her residence.

A report said Hewitt was the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and he was arrested and charged with murder, 1st degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime (burglary). Authorities indicated that the suspect unlawfully entered Barksdale’s residence and shot her with a firearm. An autopsy was performed to established the cause and manner of Barksdale’s death (note: autopsy reports are not public documents in South Carolina).