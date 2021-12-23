Infrastructure: it could be the biggest story of 2022

LCWSC: Audit is clean; water plant will be coming on-line.

Sustained growth in housing especially in the northwestern part of Laurens County has helped the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission realize $12 million in revenue for the fading year, 2021.

Water tap fees revenue is up 3.1% and that helps drive the commission in its fiscal affairs. LCWSC had $10 million in expenditures, according to its annual audit presented last Tuesday.

“There is good growth in the county, and your operations are in good steady incline,” said Gary Bailey, with Love, Bailey and Associates of Laurens, the commission’s independent auditors.

The LCWSC Board also approved a schedule of Capacity Fees, after a public hearing, and these will be published on the commission’s website. Paid by developers, Capacity Fees start collecting money that reserves water and pays for pipe and labor to bring a new subdivision or a large building in connection with the existing system. The first new subdivision LCWSC could expect to see may be behind Gray Court-Owings Elementary School, connecting to a system designed to serve the new Fibertex North American headquarters in Gray Court, northwestern Laurens County.

Development is pushing into this area south of Fountain Inn as Simpsonville and Mauldin run out of affordable space.

Also in this area is Laurens County’s newest industrial park, The Connexial Center on I-385, where a tenant has been announced for the Laurens Electric Cooperative’s spec building.

This, and much more projected development, has prompted LCWSC to develop a new 20-year, $90 million Capital Plan.

One provision of the last 20-year plan that LCWSC implemented was “the idea” of a water plant on Lake Greenwood.

Today, the plant is a few weeks from coming on-line.

KC Price, engineering manager, brought an update on the plant, toured recently by most members of the board. Its groundbreaking was held Nov. 14, 2019.

LCWSC has its contractor, Harper Construction, on contract for the site until the end of February, 2022.

Price said the new water plant will be done and working before that. It’s in the testing phase now.

When it is done, and the final parts of the distribution system - new tank at Milam Road and Hwy 72, and booster pumps in Waterloo - clear inspections, LCWSC will pump treated water from Lake Greenwood in the south to the Raider Road Tank mid-county in Laurens and east into Joanna. It is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Laurens County history, coming in at just north of $50 million.

It will supplement water that LCWSC buys from Laurens CPW, the City of Clinton, and the Greenville Water System.

Greenwood County, owner of Lake Greenwood, gave all the necessary permits for the project to happen.

Primary financing is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Price said “early January is a very viable option” for the water plant to come on-line.

“You will be the first to know,” LCWSC General Manager Jeff Field told the board, “even if it’s 11 o’clock at night.”

Right now, the water plant is pumping 1,300 gallons a minute, in a process known as “filtering to waste,” for 8 hours a day. It will be manned 24/7/365 with a monitor for the raw water in-take located nearby on the Lake Greenwood shore.

Lab accreditation and completion of the construction punch list are work to be done at the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment plant. Land adjoining the project is available for expansion.