Information About Graduation

Columbia - In collaboration with the state’s school districts and high school counselors, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) has released Guidance for High School Seniors, a comprehensive document for high school seniors regarding state-funded scholarship eligibility. This guidance builds upon the South Carolina Department of Education’s (SCDE) March 30 guidelines for school districts about grading and planning for the end of the academic year. Scholarships will be awarded based on the students’ final high school GPA and class ranking at the end of the school year, as directed by the SCDE. The CHE understands high school seniors, families and schools are facing unprecedented times and have a lot of questions about their ability to secure state-funded scholarships and financial aid. Dr. Karen Woodfaulk, CHE Director of Student Affairs, noted "This is a very anxious time for high school seniors who are trying to find financial assistance to attend a two- or four-year, public or independent college or university in our state amid all of the senior year disruptions caused by COVID-19. We are sensitive to the uncertainty this has caused high school seniors and their families. This guidance provides a resource for students and families who are looking for ways to pay for college this year.” Mrs. Geri Henderson, Beaufort County School District’s Director for Secondary Education, reinforced the need for the CHE’s Guidance for High School Seniors. She said “During a time when there are so many questions concerning the seniors in the Class of 2020, this document answers questions regarding South Carolina Scholarships and Grants. During normal times, high school counselors are extremely busy preparing seniors for graduation and their post-secondary endeavors. This document makes their job easier by having the answers readily available [to] frequently asked questions.” CHE’s Guidance for High School Seniors provides updated information about scheduled ACT and SAT testing in June; eligibility criteria for Palmetto Fellows, LIFE, HOPE Scholarships and need-based grants; upcoming deadlines; and recommendations for high school seniors pursuing financial aid. Guidance for High School Seniors will be updated regularly and may be accessed on the CHE's website at: https://www.che.sc.gov/HOME/Announcements.aspx.