Information About Graduation

Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:55am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Commission on Higher Education & SC Dept of Education
Caption: Hey, 2020, These Are YOUR Caps and Gowns. Red Devil Nation and Jostens, a world leader in graduation and special occasions supplies (with a distribution center located in Laurens), come together Thursday in the ultimate act of faith - giving Seniors their commencement caps and gowns. “Friends.,” “Happy,” and “Eye of the Tiger” blast over the loud speaker at the CHS front entrance during the drive-by distribution. Despite a part of March and April, almost two months, away from in-school classes because of the Coronavirus threat, there is still a hope - for the June 4 Clinton High School Graduation. - Photos by Vic MacDonald

RESOURCES FOR SENIORS & OTHERS.

 

 

SC Commission on Higher Education Releases 

Guidance for High School Seniors

Columbia - In collaboration with the state’s school districts and high school counselors, the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) has released Guidance for High School Seniors, a comprehensive document for high school seniors regarding state-funded scholarship eligibility.  

This guidance builds upon the South Carolina Department of Education’s (SCDE) March 30 guidelines for school districts about grading and planning for the end of the academic year.  Scholarships will be awarded based on the students’ final high school GPA and class ranking at the end of the school year, as directed by the SCDE.  

The CHE understands high school seniors, families and schools are facing unprecedented times and have a lot of questions about their ability to secure state-funded scholarships and financial aid.   Dr. Karen Woodfaulk, CHE Director of Student Affairs, noted "This is a very anxious time for high school seniors who are trying to find financial assistance to attend a two- or four-year, public or independent college or university in our state amid all of the senior year disruptions caused by COVID-19.  We are sensitive to the uncertainty this has caused high school seniors and their families.  This guidance provides a resource for students and families who are looking for ways to pay for college this year.”

Mrs. Geri Henderson, Beaufort County School District’s Director for Secondary Education, reinforced the need for the CHE’s Guidance for High School Seniors. She said “During a time when there are so many questions concerning the seniors in the Class of 2020, this document answers questions regarding South Carolina Scholarships and Grants.  During normal times, high school counselors are extremely busy preparing seniors for graduation and their post-secondary endeavors.  This document makes their job easier by having the answers readily available [to] frequently asked questions.”

CHE’s Guidance for High School Seniors provides updated information about scheduled ACT and SAT testing in June; eligibility criteria for Palmetto Fellows, LIFE, HOPE Scholarships and need-based grants; upcoming deadlines; and recommendations for high school seniors pursuing financial aid.  Guidance for High School Seniors will be updated regularly and may be accessed on the CHE's website at: https://www.che.sc.gov/HOME/Announcements.aspx

 

South Carolina Department of Education Launches Online Remote Learning Portal with Resources for South Carolina Educators, Parents and Students

 

ColumbiaAs teachers, parents and students adjust to a new and unprecedented way of learning and living, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is dedicated to delivering support as we all navigate and learn together.

The South Carolina Department of Education has launched SCRemoteLearning.com, a website offering digital teaching and learning resources for teachers, parents and students during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”

The information included on SCRemoteLearning.com was both developed internally and vetted from outside sources for use by school districts as instructional resources. The website offers support for remote learners that can be used by teachers across all grade levels.

Teachers can find remote instruction information, website resources and learning resources broken down for elementary, middle and high school students. Parents and students will find materials to use as instructional resources. Additional content will continue to be added as they are developed and vetted.

"We strongly invite and encourage teachers and parents to use this website to help navigate this challenging time in South Carolina,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "We are continually working to support remote learning as we navigate this time.”

 

