Information About Graduation
RESOURCES FOR SENIORS & OTHERS.
|
|
South Carolina Department of Education Launches Online Remote Learning Portal with Resources for South Carolina Educators, Parents and Students
|
Columbia – As teachers, parents and students adjust to a new and unprecedented way of learning and living, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is dedicated to delivering support as we all navigate and learn together.
The South Carolina Department of Education has launched SCRemoteLearning.com, a website offering digital teaching and learning resources for teachers, parents and students during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”
The information included on SCRemoteLearning.com was both developed internally and vetted from outside sources for use by school districts as instructional resources. The website offers support for remote learners that can be used by teachers across all grade levels.
Teachers can find remote instruction information, website resources and learning resources broken down for elementary, middle and high school students. Parents and students will find materials to use as instructional resources. Additional content will continue to be added as they are developed and vetted.
"We strongly invite and encourage teachers and parents to use this website to help navigate this challenging time in South Carolina,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "We are continually working to support remote learning as we navigate this time.”