Infant dies after 3 struck by pick-up driver, who is denied bond

"WE WERE ALL FLIPPED" - Infant killed near Laurens.

A Laurens man has been denied bond on 4 charges, and a 17-month-old girl is dead following a weekend pick-up vs pedestrian crash near Laurens. Authorities have identified the suspect as Adrian Daniel Brown, 33, who SLED records show has an extensive criminal history, according to an Upstate TV station.

The victim, Ayviah Samuel, died at the Laurens County Hospital after being transported about 6 pm Sunday from Bellview Church Road. The cause of death was head trauma, a coroner's report said. The victim's sister told WYFF-TV that Brown stopped and asked if everyone was OK, and left when he was told that in injuring 3 people with his pickup, had "killed a baby". On-line reaction has discussed DUI but that was not a charge immediately made against Brown, who left the scene. He had a bond hearing Monday at the Johnson Detention Center, and was emotion-less as he heard a victim's impact statement from the dead infant's mother.

The sister, Aysia Samuel, said, "He hit my brother and my baby sister - ran over my baby sister and my brother flipped and knocked him out and we all flipped.

"We all flipped. I got a busted lip. My brother has a fractured arm and a messed up foot. My friend of mine, she has two messed up ankles. I have a busted lip. Thank God the other babies are ok, but I got up and I just saw smoke and I saw my sister laying there face down. I picked her up and her face was gushing blood."

"That was my last baby," the victim's mother told the magistrate's court. "She was so sweet, so smart. I loved her more than I loved myself. Ayvah was more than just a sister, a daughter, a niece. She was loved. That baby could make you happy even on your worst days."

A group of seven - including four children - were walking home from Laurens County Park when the incident happened, and the two people also taken to the hospital for injuries have been released, according to WYFF TV's on-line report.

PREVIOUS:

HIT AND RUN FATALITY w- More Info.

VICTIM:

On November 17, 2019 at approximately 5:48 PM, there was a fatality on Bellview Church Rd. in Laurens that resulted in the death of one person. That person has been identified as 17 month old Ay'Vah Tierani Samuel. Autopsy revealed that she died of blunt force trauma to the head. The SC Highway Patrol is handling the investigation along with the Laurens County Coroner's Office, and the SLED Child Fatality Unit. Any questions involving the investigation should be directed to the Highway Patrol.

Robin Morse, Deputy Coroner