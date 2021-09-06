Industry - Fountain Inn

European-based Frauenthal Gnotec establishes operations in Laurens County.

LAURENS COUNTY – Frauenthal Gnotec is establishing their latest manufacturing and distribution facility in Laurens County. With an investment of $8.2 million and the creation of 82 new jobs, the company is expanding production to an existing facility at 400 South Nelson Dr. in Fountain Inn.

“We would like to welcome Gnotec to the Laurens County business community,” said Brown Patterson, Chairman, Laurens County Council. “We pride ourselves on being a great place to do business, and their investment and commitment to our community is further evidence of that. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

Jonathan Coleman, President & CEO, Laurens County Development Corporation, adds, “Laurens County continues to be a great place for foreign direct investment, and we would like to welcome Gnotec to our manufacturing community. We are committed to continuing to grow our manufacturing and industry base which already makes up over 54% of our county wages. We look forward to Gnotec helping us expand those numbers and working with their great company to help them grow in Laurens County.”

Gnotec has been a leading international manufacturer of metal components to the automotive and commercial vehicle industry for over 70 years. Gnotec employees around 1,300 highly skilled workers at operations in China, Czechia, Germany, Slovakia, Sweden, and offers state of the art technology in automatic pressing, welding, and assembly. Their products are found in premium cars, trucks, and safety systems. High automation, together with lean manufacturing, continuous improvement and zero-defect principle are part of the DNA at each Gnotec plant location. The company is headquartered out of Gothenburg, Sweden, and first established operations in the US in late 2018.

Jörgen Oldenstedt, President & CEO, Frauenthal Gnotec: “We are really pleased with our new facility located in Lauren County. The new facility significantly increases our production capacity and improves the overall flow of our production processes. The expansion is fueled by the continued growth we have had in recent years and will create a wide variety of interesting jobs. The new facility will enable us to successfully meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and services and to better serve our customers and long-term business partners located around the world.”

Founded in 1947, the mission of Gnotec is stated as “developing and supplying premium products to the Global Automotive and Commercial Vehicle Industry and by that generating increasing value for all stakeholders and a successful sustainable business.”