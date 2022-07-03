Industrial Project Resolution

PROJECT TRAPEZOID = $256,475,000.

Tuesday night, the Laurens County Council will consider a resolution for an enducement agreement for Project Trapezoid, projected to bring $256,475,000 investment and 548 new jobs into Laurens County. It would be at a tax rate of 4% for 40 years. At this stage, projects are code-named for competitive purposes. The resolution requires one reading and yes-vote to become official.

Also, council is considering an ordinance tagged to Project Trapezoid, between Laurens County and ZF Transmission. The ordinance deals with 2 amended and restated FILOTs (fees in lieu of taxes). The 2011 FILOT was for $347,000,000 and 897 jobs; the 2015 FILOT was for $22,500,000. The proposed ordinance says ZF Transmissions has invested more than $800 Million in Laurens County, creating more than 3,000 jobs at its Gray Court-Owings facility.

The ordinance requires 3 readings, 3 yes-votes and a public hearing to become official.

The next council meeting is this Tuesday, 5:30 pm in the council chambers of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. As the meeting begins, council will convene a closed session "to discuss economic development matter."

Council also will consider: a report from Keep Laurens County Beautiful - April 22 Earth Day cleanup; appointments to the A-Tax Board; an ordinance setting council districts based on the 2020 Census (with public hearing); naming of a trail at the Laurens County Park the May-White Azalea Trail; and a contract with Prisma for post-accident drug-alcohol testing.

Public comments and County Council comments complete the agenda.