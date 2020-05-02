Independent Review of Records

Laurens County 2: Audit comes back with no “findings”.

For the first time in three years, Laurens County has no audit “findings”. That means independent auditors found no causes for concern or suggestions to address in a review of the county’s 2019 books.

A “finding” is not criminal but, rather, a suggestion of ways to make the county books comply with standard auditing procedures, which can change from year to year. Laurens County is ending FY2019 with a $1.9 million surplus.

That caused some council members to wonder if they had raised taxes too much last year. With the $1.9M addition, the county has $9.6 million in reserves, or four and a half months of operating expenses. These are important in case a natural or man-made disaster restricts the amount of tax revenue coming in to the county coffers.

County Administrator Jon Caime praised the work of Lisa Kirk, county finance director, and Treasurer Cindy Burke in assisting with an audit with which the independent firm - Grant, Davis, Mauldin and Jenkins - had no issues.

Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts led a round of applause for the county officials at the council’s Jan. 14 regular meeting.

It is an “unmodified opinion (clean audit)” by the independent auditors.

Laurens County has capital assets of $60 million. There are $7 million in bonds outstanding. The county collected $16.7 million in property taxes last year, the audit shows, and expended $23.6 million (other funds, fees and transfers made up the difference). The county held the line on spending -- expending about $200,000 less than it budgeted in expenses.

The solid waste enterprise fund also was audited, with no finding. In all, the firm issued three reports for council members and the administration to study - general fund, solid waste fund, and single audit report (federal projects).

In previous years, the county audit had three “findings” and all were addressed, the council was told.

Not all financial news was rosy, however.

A new study by Davis and Floyd engineering verifies that Laurens County has deficient bridges that it will take $10 million to adequately repair. Recommendations are to replace some bridges and tear down others - replacing the torn down bridges with large pipes. This can be done only in areas that are not a floodplain.

The county has 27 timber bridges - most deficiencies are in the Fountain Inn area.

These roads have been identified with deficient bridges: Gristmill Rd., Wells Rd., Speedway Rd., Harris Grove Church Rd., Park Rd., Burdette Rd., and Little Acres Rd. (needs immediate action, according to the study).

Council member Jeff Carroll said, based on traffic volume and convenience, Harris Grove Church Road is the county’s No. 1 priority for replacement.

The county has not identified a funding source to dedicate toward bridges repair. It could be “pitched” to The Capital Initiative Commission, studying projects for a countywide ballot (1-cent local sales tax) in the General Election on Nov. 3, 2020.