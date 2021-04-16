Home / Breaking News / Incident under investigation

Fri, 04/16/2021

“INCIDENT” DEATH & Felony DUI sentence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Man dies near Clinton

 

Authorities have identified Marlon Brando Johnson, 65, of Laurens, as the victim of “an incident” Thursday near Clinton.

A Coroner’s Office statement said the incident happened on Leesville Church Road about 7:25 p.m. Cause and manner of death was pending an autopsy to be performed in Greenville.

Johnson died about 8:01 p.m. at the Laurens County Hospital.

The matter is being investigated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Coroner’s Office.

 

 

Man gets 9-year sentence in two deaths

 

A court report identified Jose Reyes Cruz as a defendant convicted in his absence in Laurens County criminal court in connection with the deaths of two people.

Cruz was sentenced to 20 years suspended to 9 years and 5 years probation - a sentence that will be administered if he returns to South Carolina, the report said. He was charged in connection with a September 2019 wreck that took the lives of April Hughes Lewis, 49, of Waterloo, and Tony Rudean Hall, 53, of Waterloo. Cruz was charged with Felony DUI for driving a Honda car that collided with the victims’ motorcycle.

The court report, from WLBG-radio, says ICE has a hold order in place for Cruz.

 

 

FELONY DUI 9-18-19: Driver is charged with felony DUI

Authorities have identified Jose Reyes-Cruz, 35, of 582 Church St., Laurens, as the suspect in a felony DUI with deaths collision Saturday night in Laurens.

Deputy Coroner Robin Morse identified the victims of the car-motorcycle collision as April Hughes, 49, and Tony Rudean Hall, 53, both of Waterloo. They were on the motorcycle; an autopsy was conducted to determine cause of death. Neither was wearing a helmet.

The wreck happened on Church Street in Laurens. The Laurens Police Department arrested and charged Reyes-Cruz.

Warrants say that he failed to yield the right-of-way, resulting in the two deaths. He is charged with two counts of felony DUI and a count of driving without a license ($232 bond). He was held without bond on the DUI counts at the Johnson Detention Center.

 

