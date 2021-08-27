Impeachment - Afghanistan

IMPEACH THE PRESIDENT, CONGRESSMAN DUNCAN SAYS.

Duncan Supports Articles of Impeachment against President Biden

In response to the foreign policy failure in Afghanistan of President Joseph R. Biden, Congressman Jeff Duncan today signed onto an article of Impeachment against the President for dereliction of duty, his office announced on Friday.

Through withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan in a manner contrary to sound military advice, the President recklessly left behind thousands of American civilians and Afghan allies, along with taxpayer-financed weapons and military equipment, endangering the lives of the American people and the security of the United States, his office announced on Friday.

“I am heartsick at the President’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces,”said Congressman Jeff Duncan. “Our Commander-in-Chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The President promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the President has failed to fulfill this charge.”

“Impeachment is a very serious matter, and one I do not take lightly. It saddens me that it has come to this, but the President’s actions have proved he is a threat to our national security and the Constitution. President Biden has been derelict in his duties and neglected the responsibility the office of the president requires,” said Congressman Jeff Duncan. “It is time to take action and remove the sitting President from office due to his gross negligence that undermined our national security, led to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis.”

