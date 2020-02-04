If you have lost your job

Unemployment claims up 3,149% over March 14 - Laurens Wal-mart builds a buggy-wall at one of its entrances to have shoppers enter 6 ft. apart - Health Experts' advice for the Coronavirus. -- Chronicle Photo.

South Carolina Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Data Week Ending March 28, 2020

Initial Claims: In the week ending March 28, 2020, the advance figures for South Carolina initial claims was 64,856, an increase of approximately 108.85% from the previous week’s count of 31,054 and a 3,149.3% increase from the week ending March 14, 2020.

This means that there were 64,856 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during that week.

Laurens County posted 692 unemployment claims - The SC Total is the highest in state history.

Important Information to Know About the Unemployment Insurance Process

1. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been signed into law, but these benefits are not yet available; and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation. For those who have already filed an unemployment insurance claim, continue to file weekly claims. For those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig economy workers, or requesting an extension of benefits and are not currently filing weekly claims, continue to visit the website at dew.sc.gov, as the agency will continue to provide additional information and guidance as it becomes available.

Visit the agency’s COVID-19 Resource Hub and social media as DEW will be communicating how this legislation will affect the process as soon as the agency knows more.

3. Due to the influx of unemployment claims being filed, the national system known as ICON hub, which all states use to validate social security numbers on claims in real time, is being overwhelmed with validation requests. DEW is required to validate social security numbers to avoid fraud and prevent identity theft. The Department of Labor is aware and is working to expand its database capacity.

4. The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online. You do not have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. There is no “in-person” process.

5. Most of the questions the agency is receiving through the call center can be found on the website dew.sc.gov and the YouTube page SC DEW. Check the site in order to avoid the wait!