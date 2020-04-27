If you are qualified, you can vote absentee - BUT not just because you want to

June 9 Primaries to be Held as Scheduled AND a new "State of Emergency." - THERE ARE 35 VIRUS CASES IN LAURENS COUNTY, a increase of 13 since Saturday.

Qualifying Voters Urged to Vote Absentee

COLUMBIA – The June 9 Statewide Primaries and June 23 Runoffs are set to proceed as scheduled.

The SEC has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from current law in conducting elections.

Voting options remain unchanged. Voters should prepare now to exercise their right to vote by choosing the best option for them.

Vote Absentee

Those who qualify are urged to vote absentee as soon as possible.

If voting absentee by mail, you should apply now.

In-person absentee voting at county voter registration offices begins May 4.

Qualifications include:

Being age 65 or older

Having a disability (includes illness and injury)

Attending a sick or disabled person

Click for a full list of absentee qualifications and to get your application.

Vote on Election Day

Election officials are taking steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:

Poll managers will receive special Covid-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place.

Election officials are working to source:

Masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers.

Sneeze guards for check-in stations.

Sanitizing wipes for cleaning common surfaces.

Hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers.

Cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreen.

Check-in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart.

Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Some facilities have declined to be used, and some poll managers have declined to serve. Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers; however, some voters will vote at a different polling place.

Voters should prepare by:

Making sure you are registered to vote, and your address is up to date.

Check your registration.

Register or update your address.

Bringing your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).

Checking your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls.

Wearing a protective mask if you have one.

Bringing your own pen for signing the poll list.

Practicing social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.

Being patient.

###

Gov. Henry McMaster Declares New State of Emergency to Continue State’s Response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA – Governor Henry McMaster today issued Executive Order 2020-29, which declares a state of emergency throughout the state and allows for the state’s response to COVID-19 - and the ever-evolving challenges the pandemic presents - to continue.

“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”

By law, the governor can declare a state of emergency for up to 15 days. His most recent executive order declaring a state of emergency was issued on April 12 and expires today. The governor has now issued four executive orders declaring unique states of emergency based on the changing threats and challenges presented by the virus. Those executive orders, and all others issued by the governor, can be found here.

All existing executive orders issued by the governor will remain in effect with the new state of emergency, unless or until they are otherwise rescinded. While the state of emergency can last for 15 days, the governor can, at any time, rescind individual orders he has issued to respond to the virus’ impact to the state and he will do so in accordance with the advice and recommendations of the state’s public health experts.