If America Is So "Exceptional", Let's Save the World

Someone -- Please.

Someone, please, pass this along to Governor Henry McMaster. People do not have to be showing symptoms to pass along the Coronavirus.

The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, learned that fact on April 1, and on April 2, he issued a common sense, stay at home order for his state. By then 176 people had died.

Our state is at 26. Apparently, we are going to wait until we pass Georgia on the People Are Dying list.

Georgia’s infections are 5,444.

South Carolina’s infections are 1,544 (that we know of).

By the logic of Governors Kemp and McMaster, South Carolina is going to have to get 5 Times Worse Than It Already Is before our state implements a common sense, stay at home order.

So, just brace for it South Carolina - 5 Times more people are going to be infected that are infected now. How hospitals will be over-run, our nurses will be infected. We will have to house our dying patients in the high school gym.

You think Not? Look at New York.

The town of Albany, Georgia, is virtually wiped out - they had one funeral, the day before the President acknowledged, “we might have a problem.”

One nursing home in South California has 51 residents infect - and 6 care-givers. When they paid their rent and accepted their paycheck, they didn’t sign on for this.

Our Congress is spending $2.2 Trillion - with a T - that we do not have, and the only place to get it is from China remember, to cover “losses” from the virus. Each Congress person gets a pay raise, to cover their “losses”. The Kennedy Center - and I love The Kennedy Center, mind you - is getting $25 Million - with a M - to cover its “losses”. That’s what you get when you rush a bill through Congress.

Enough. Issue the orders - make the nation whole again. And let’s get this thing over with. Enough “thoughts and prayers” - give that $2.2 Trillion to the drug company that’s the first to come up with a safe, no side effects vaccination.

My sleeve is rolled up (and I had the Polio shot).

(Vic MacDonald is editor of The Clinton Chronicle. The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Chronicle. MacDonald can be reached at 833-1900 or sports@clintonchronicle.net)