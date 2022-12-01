SCDOT is Prepared for Winter Weather Response.

Public urged to avoid traveling in snow and ice conditions

With forecasts calling for a possible winter storm this weekend, workers of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are prepared to work around the clock and use all available resources to ensure motorists are as safe as possible when traveling on our state’s roads and bridges.

“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday, Jan. 13,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Wednesday, Jan. 12.

SCDOT resources include:

· Approximately 2,500 SCDOT employees preparing for the event.

· 60,000 tons of salt.

· Over 525,000 gallons of salt brine as well as approximately 275,000 gallons of ice breaking chemicals.

· Contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates to help avoid potential lengthy backups.

In a winter weather emergency, SCDOT employees follow a designated plan in each county. Interstate highways are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters. SCDOT has agreements with contractors and local governments to provide additional equipment and manpower when needed.

SCDOT employees work 12-hour shifts of pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions.

SCDOT reminds drivers to avoid traveling during winter weather events as snow and ice can make conditions hazardous on our roadways.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/IYqB2nFS1W0

Video caption: SCDOT crews load salt into a salt spreader in preparation of a winter storm. (SCDOT File Video)

####