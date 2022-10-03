"I have experienced first hand that God is unfolding His perfect plan in my life"

THE HORIZON CITIZEN OF THE YEAR -- DINA HAIR.

From a shy tomboy to the directorships of two senior living communities serving the people of Laurens County, Dina Hair certainly has found her path in a career of helping others. She has never backed away from a challenge. Now facing her greatest challenge ever, she is inspiring everyone with a courageous battle against ovarian cancer.

Her Facebook page is absolutely filled with inspiring messages. She encourages others with cancer and other problems. She believes prayer, a good support system, and a positive attitude are of upmost importance as one walks through the trials of life.

Her longtime and devoted friend, Jody Whelchel, is supporting her through her journey. They are hiking and visiting some of North and South Carolina's most picturesque places and are providing a virtual travelogue with the message that, facing a challenge, you can either sit with it, or walk it out.

For a career of serving, a current-day message of inspiration, and for telling us that cancer does not always have to be an insurmountable obstacle, Dina Hair is The Horizon 2022 Citizen of the year.

She grew up in Joanna with her parents, Bobby and Shirley Hair, and a block from her grandparents and great aunt and uncle. When she wasn't with her family, she was hanging-out with the high school boys playing sports and putting quarters in the pinball machine at Tucker's Store. Nearly every week, she was the kid with the highest score. Still today, she can't walk by a pinball machine without playing, at least, one game.

Dina says First Baptist Church, Joanna, gave her a good spiritual foundation and has supported throughout her life. When a new pastor came to the church in the seventies, his daughter, Joyce Mosteller Crouch, became the sister she never had. Buddy Bridges became their little brother. The three continue to be close nearly 45 years later.

Dina's family has faced serious challenges, too. Dina's three years younger brother, William Lance, lived only 6 days. Her mom faced a life-threatening illness. While the death and illness were hard, Dina's cancer diagnosis has been overwhelmingly difficult, but they are all facing it with a strong faith.

Dina went on to high school and joined the theater, but not as a performer. She worked behind the scenes – in fact, she won an “Academy Award” for makeup with the Clinton High School theater. She also served as a photographer for the yearbook. Her Aunt Ruth Hair Mitchell tried to teach her piano, but Dina preferred being outside.

Early on she knew she had a love for serving God and people – the orphanage, youth activities, missionary work, and ministering. Two years at Piedmont Tech helped her grow up and mature and believe more in herself. She emerged as a top graduate, and her pastor convinced her to continue her education at Presbyterian College. She graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in Human Services and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. In high school, she worked at Presbyterian Home dining room, 5 – 7 p.m. and rotating weekends, and found that she “loved serving seniors.” She wore a pale yellow, 100 percent polyester uniform, and that was a driving force in her getting a college degree.

Her parents instilled in her a great work ethic, and in 1985 she became the first Director of Activities at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. She stayed 10 years in that position and “loved every minute.”

She was promoted to Director of Resident Services, supervising several different departments.

Anything non-medical, the residents went to see her. In the mist of that, she earned a Master's of Education degree in Counseling from Clemson University. She was working, with a lot of responsibilities, and Dina admits “ it was tough balancing work and school.”

She turned down the Executive Director position at Martha Franks twice – Dina felt, at the time, she didn't know enough about finance. A finance director was hired, and Dina felt God was calling her to step out of her comfort zone. She directed the Martha Franks staff and facility from 2007 to 2013.

Dina was feeling like she needed a change when Executive Director Brandon Hair from Clinton Presbyterian Community, no kin to her, called her one day out of the blue.

She accepted the Director of Sales and Marketing position because she wanted the relationships and the connections with people. She stayed with it almost 7 years, working with a good staff and loving the residents and their families.

Her medical problems started as a mild to moderate stomach pain. She sought medical care during 2020, and received several different non-threatening diagnoses.

She decided to see a gastroenterologist but had received a “clean as a whistle” report following a colonoscopy five and a half years ago. During the colonoscopy in 2021, she was told that something was blocking the colon and she was sent for a scan and blood work.

On January 28, 2021, she got the “dreaded call” that there was a malignant tumor pressing on top of her colon, fluid was in the abdomen, which made the diagnosis worse, and she was being referred to an oncologist.

The tumor marker blood work for ovarian cancer came the following day and a normal range is 0 – 35, but her total was 9417. Dina said her first response was: “I'm dead!”

She was sent to a knowledgeable gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Donald Wiper, in Greenville and went through an exploratory surgery, four chemos, another surgery to remove the female parts and the omentum, and three more chemos. She asked her Facebook friends for prayers, and the prayers flooded in.

After the first chemo, the tumor marker total went down 8,000 points, which is rare. “I chalk that up to answered prayers,” she says. After the second surgery, two abdominal wounds were not healing, but they finally healed with assistance from the Upstate Wound Center in Clinton.

Next came a cancer-inhibitor drug, and she continues to struggle with side-effects from it and the residual effects from chemo, but she has not lost sight of how blessed she is. She is considered to be in remission at this time, but understands that a relapse is a high possibility. She states, “I now value everyday and strive to live each day to the fullest.”

One thing she began doing – hiking, although Dina says she uses the word loosely. It is more like “bunny trails” of hiking. Still, it gives her exercise, sunshine, a change of scenery, and social distancing.

She is sustained by the influence of her Christian family and friends, and her church. Aunt Ruth taught her Proverbs 3:5&6 (she wears a verse bracelet) and she relies on her faith in God.

“I knew my world would get smaller with a cancer diagnosis, and I asked God to use me for His glory,” Dina says. She sensed God leading her to post her cancer journey on Facebook to inspire and encourage others. She tries to share something she learns daily.

Now people call her and ask her to talk with their relatives with a new cancer diagnosis, while other reach out and ask her to pray.

There is no way, she says, she could ever thank everyone enough for their prayers, love, and support. Many people in Clinton, Laurens, and beyond have reached out to her. Among the first to reach out was the caring people at Laurens County Cancer Association, saying “we want to serve you.”

“This is a much needed organization for the county,” Dina says.

She adds, “I couldn't have made it through this journey without my parents and friends. My parents have not left my side.”

During Dina's 36 year stellar career she has received accolades for her service: Outstanding Young Women of America, Piedmont Technical College's Distinguished Alumni, Presbyterian College's Outstanding Young Alumnae, commendations from the House and Senate for her work with seniors and veterans, and the Miss Martha Franks Mission Award. Looking back, she appreciates the recognition, but her “greatest blessings are the lives she has been able to touch and difference she has been able to make for seniors and others,” she says.

When asked what other thoughts she would like to share, she said, “As I have walked this cancer journey, I have experienced first hand that God is unfolding His perfect plan in my life, His promises are true, and His 'grace is sufficient.' God gives me hope for tomorrow and my desire is that He will find me faithful through it all.”