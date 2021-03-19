Hwy 72 project: not enough information

CITY HOUSING IS DELAYED.

An ordinance approving the sale of city owned real property containing 40 acres on the southeast side of Highway 72 – within city limits – to East Main, LLC for the construction of 140 homes, was unanimously tabled until next month’s meeting after a lengthy discussion by Council on March 18.

This was the second reading of the ordinance and Councilman Gary Kuykendall, who has seen drawings and numbers for the project, expressed to Council that he felt the second reading was a “hurried proposal” and a “knee jerk move.” Kuykendall said he doesn’t have enough information to make a sound decision and encouraged Council to reconsider what they’re doing before moving forward.

Mayor Bob McLean said the construction of these homes could be the biggest thing to happen in the City of Clinton, with added benefits for water and electric rates. McLean went as far as saying if the opportunity was turned down, then everyone on Council should be replaced in the next cycle and said “we would be doing a great disservice if we don’t follow through.” McLean also pointed out that Kuykendall had previously voted in favor of the ordinance.

Kuykendall made it clear during the meeting that he is not opposed to developing the properties, but said it “seems to be a very hurried proposal” and he would like more options to choose from.

The time frame given on the construction of these 140 homes was between 3-4 years. In the first phase, 70 homes would be built. After those 70 homes are sold, the remaining 70 would be built.

Last month, Council discussed project plans relating to the bond issuance and tasked Mike Pry with DP3 Architects and Bryan Thomas with WK Dickson to gather information and present before Council. Within the last year, they have been trying to balance size, quality and cost in order to focus on what the city needs from a functional standpoint. After hearing from the bond attorney, it was determined that a $6.5 million project was what they were working with.

Three options were presented to Council to review: Option1 (the current plan) includes renovating and expanding the current Public Safety building, renovating and expanding the existing substation and renovating the police station - $6.5 million.

Option 2 included building two identical stations on opposite ends of the town and renovating the police station basement, which would cost roughly $7.3 million.

The third option, based on a suggested 16,000 square foot fire station - possibly another station at another site (9,600 square feet) and police station renovation which would cost around $8.7 million.

With Options 2 and 3 being out of the initial $6.5 million budget, McLean suggested that Option 1 was the direction Council needed to move in.

No action was taken, but it was requested that the item be placed on the budget workshop agenda this week for further discussion. No action was taken in Executive Session.

Other business:

• Council unanimously passed the second reading of an ordinance, which would authorize the City of Clinton to take over The Whitten Center’s utilities.

• Council unanimously approved the resolution of support endorsing the action plan of the City of Clinton trails along or within rights-of-way.

• Council swore in returning Council members Robbie Neal, Ronnie Roth and Danny Cook.

• Council discussed the possibility of opening meetings to the press and public next month. No action was taken, but Council tossed around the idea of allowing attendance on a first come, first serve basis or potentially allowing a 5-6 person limit.