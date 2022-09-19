WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, joined Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Finance Committee Republicans in a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), requesting the agency monitor the managing trustee’s flagrant disregard for statutory deadlines. Required by law, the Medicare and Social Security Trustees reports are to be issued no later than April 1, yet the 2021 and 2022 reports were issued August 31 and June 2, respectively. The Biden administration has repeatedly ignored congressional inquiries as to why the trustees reports have not been submitted in a timely manner. Neither Treasury Secretary Yellen nor the Board of Trustees have signaled any intent to modify internal procedure regulating management of the report schedule, nor have they adopted previous GAO recommendations to improve communication with Congress. It is the responsibility of the treasury secretary to provide these reports to Congress in a timely manner, as required by law, or provide Congress and the American people with explanations for late work. From the letter: “With respect to reporting on the financial conditions of trust funds, once again this year the reports were issued well beyond the statutory deadline, and there was no process followed by the Managing Trustee for informing the public or members of Congress about the delay or reasons for the delay. … “Late reporting on financial conditions of important trust funds that support multi-trillion-dollar Social Security and Medicare programs does not seem important to the administration, even in light of the striking decision by the President to politicize the Social Security Administration.” Read the full letter here. Scott Introduces Bill to Protect Parental Rights, Combat Indoctrination in Schools



WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) introduced the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, to protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents. “Schools exist to educate children — not indoctrinate them. And a quality education requires input from those who know children best: their parents,” said Sen. Scott. “Sadly, radical and secretive gender policies have shut parents out of the conversation and broken their trust. My bill will safeguard parental rights, improve the crucial relationship between parents and schools, and ensure that children can learn in an environment free from activist ideology.” The PROTECT Kids Act would restrict federal funding for any elementary or middle school that allows students to change their pronouns, gender markers, or sex-based accommodations (including locker rooms and bathrooms) without the consent of their parents. The bill is supported by Parents Defending Education Action and Independent Women’s Forum Action. Read more about the bill from the Washington Examiner. Read full text of the bill here.