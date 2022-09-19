Hunter Biden Investigation
South Carolina Senator insists on further investigation of The President's son.
|
Scott, Cornyn, 31 Senate Republicans Call for Hunter Biden Prosecutor to be Given Special Counsel Authority
|
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), along with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and 30 other colleagues, have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that U.S. Attorney David Weiss be extended special counsel protections and authorities to conduct the investigation into Hunter Biden.
“There is no way of knowing the entire scope of the investigation, but evidence seems to be mounting that Hunter Biden committed numerous federal crimes, including, but not limited to, tax fraud, money laundering, and foreign-lobbying violations,” the senators wrote.
“Given that the investigation involves the President’s son, we believe it is important to provide U.S. Attorney Weiss with special counsel authorities and protections to allow him to investigate an appropriate scope of potentially criminal conduct, avoid the appearance of impropriety, and provide additional assurances to the American people that the Hunter Biden investigation is free from political influence.”
“Given the politicization of the DOJ under your watch and the importance of avoiding any appearance of impropriety, the undersigned request that you provide U.S. Attorney Weiss the full protections and authorities of a special counsel. This is one important action that you can take that will go a long way in restoring faith in our governmental institutions.”
|
Scott Leads Effort to Protect Charter Schools from Biden Admin’s Attacks
|
WASHINGTON – This week, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) led 21 colleagues in introducing Congressional Review Act (CRA) legislation to nullify the Biden administration’s new rules adding burdensome requirements to charter schools seeking funding.
“Time and time again, this administration has bowed to big-labor unions and liberal extremists at the expense of children’s futures. Now they are outdoing themselves with rules that will undermine charter schools — tuition-free, top-notch public education options that serve primarily disadvantaged students,” said Senator Scott. “Support for these schools has never been a partisan issue. It’s time the administration put politics aside and joined parents in the fight for quality education.”
Co-signing the resolution are Senators Richard Burr, (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy, (R-La.), Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.), Mike Braun, (R-Ind.), Ron Johnson, (R-Wis.), Thom Tillis, (R-N.C.), Kevin Cramer, (R-N.D.), James Lankford, (R-Okla.), Rick Scott, (R-Fla.), Steve Daines, (R-Mont.), Marsha Blackburn, (R-Tenn.), and John Cornyn, (R-Texas), James Risch, (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo, (R-Idaho), Roger Wicker, (R-Miss.), Todd Young, (R-Ind.), Cindy Hyde-Smith, (R-Miss.), Rand Paul, (R-Ky.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Bill Hagerty, (R-Tenn.).
Background:
Earlier this year, the Department of Education announced new rules overhauling the 28-year-old, bipartisan Charter School Program (CSP). The changes would place federal, one-size-fits-all requirements on charter schools, making it difficult — if not impossible — for many of these high-quality public schools to receive funding.
Despite substantial bipartisan backlash, the administration is moving ahead with its plans, which will strip families of education choice and give more power to big labor unions and bureaucrats in D.C.
For months, Sen. Scott has been leading the charge to protect charter schools from this brazen attack. He wrote to Secretary Cardona on several occasions:
|
Scott, Finance Committee Republicans Demand Accountability for Continued Late Release of Medicare, Social Security Trustees Reports
|
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, joined Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Finance Committee Republicans in a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), requesting the agency monitor the managing trustee’s flagrant disregard for statutory deadlines. Required by law, the Medicare and Social Security Trustees reports are to be issued no later than April 1, yet the 2021 and 2022 reports were issued August 31 and June 2, respectively.
The Biden administration has repeatedly ignored congressional inquiries as to why the trustees reports have not been submitted in a timely manner. Neither Treasury Secretary Yellen nor the Board of Trustees have signaled any intent to modify internal procedure regulating management of the report schedule, nor have they adopted previous GAO recommendations to improve communication with Congress. It is the responsibility of the treasury secretary to provide these reports to Congress in a timely manner, as required by law, or provide Congress and the American people with explanations for late work.
From the letter:
“With respect to reporting on the financial conditions of trust funds, once again this year the reports were issued well beyond the statutory deadline, and there was no process followed by the Managing Trustee for informing the public or members of Congress about the delay or reasons for the delay. …
“Late reporting on financial conditions of important trust funds that support multi-trillion-dollar Social Security and Medicare programs does not seem important to the administration, even in light of the striking decision by the President to politicize the Social Security Administration.”
Read the full letter here.
ALSO,
Attorney General Alan Wilson joins coalition against Biden administration’s Title IX attack on parental rights and women’s sports
(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 16 other states are fighting the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine the concept of biological sex to include “gender identity” and weaken the protections women have received from Title IX for the last fifty years. Attorney General Wilson and the coalition submitted formal comment Monday to the U.S. Department of Education opposing the changes.
Issued in June, the Education Department’s proposed rule infringes on parental rights and conflicts with the text, purpose, and longstanding interpretation of Title IX. It would also negatively impact free speech, academic freedom, and campus life.
“This proposed rule would violate the law and it also violates common sense,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Title IX protects students, but this rule would harm students by eliminating single-sex bathrooms and locker rooms, deny equal access to sports for women and girls, and jeopardize their safety. Title IX was designed to protect women from discrimination, not used as a tool for novel social policy. The rule of law requires that Title IX be interpreted according to the intent for which Congress enacted it.”
In addition to South Carolina, this letter, led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, was joined by the attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.
Click here to read the full comments.
THE RACE FOR GOVERNOR
The ad is scheduled to start running statewide on network and cable television today, Monday, September 19.
“Joe Cunningham and Joe Biden are cut from the same big government cloth,” said McMaster-Evette campaign manager Mark Knoop. “If Joe Cunningham is governor, there will be no bigger cheerleader for the Biden administration, and no one more willing to rollover for overreaching Washington Democrats. Governor McMaster has a proven record of fighting federal policies that are bad for our state and bad for our families, and we can count on him to never back down.”
Watch the ad here:
The ad script is as follows:
“It’s hard to find common ground these days. But one thing folks agree on: Washington is totally broken.
In Washington, they spend money that doesn’t even exist. We don’t do that here.
In Washington, they try to defund the police. We don’t do that here.
“And they tried to close businesses and churches during COVID. Not here.
I’m Henry McMaster. As long as I’m your governor, Washington will never happen here.”
Joe Cunningham Releases First TV Ad, “Something Different”
(Charleston, SC) - Today, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham released his first TV ad of the general election. The ad, titled “Something Different,” is part of a six-figure buy and will begin running immediately in multiple media markets throughout the state.
“South Carolinians are desperate for a new generation of leadership with new ideas,” said Cunningham senior adviser Tyler Jones. “Henry McMaster has been in politics longer than Joe Cunningham has been alive - literally - and our state consistently ranks at or near the bottom of every quality of life category. Do we really believe four more years of the same old thing is going to change anything? It’s time for something different. Joe Cunningham will be a governor who will protect and expand our freedoms, provide more accountability for career politicians, and deliver better results for South Carolina families. And unlike Henry McMaster, he won’t need 40 years to get it done.”
The full transcript of the ad is below:
“What if, instead of politics as usual, someone different came along? Who champions freedom for our people and accountability for politicians? Someone has: Joe Cunningham. He’ll eliminate the state income tax so you have more money in your pocket. Put term limits and age limits on career politicians. And yes, protect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. Someone different. Joe Cunningham, Governor.”
Learn more at www.JoeForSouthCarolina.com