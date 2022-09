WASHINGTON – This week, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) led 21 colleagues in introducing Congressional Review Act (CRA) legislation to nullify the Biden administration’s new rules adding burdensome requirements to charter schools seeking funding. “Time and time again, this administration has bowed to big-labor unions and liberal extremists at the expense of children’s futures. Now they are outdoing themselves with rules that will undermine charter schools — tuition-free, top-notch public education options that serve primarily disadvantaged students,” said Senator Scott. “Support for these schools has never been a partisan issue. It’s time the administration put politics aside and joined parents in the fight for quality education.” Co-signing the resolution are Senators Richard Burr, (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy, (R-La.), Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.), Mike Braun, (R-Ind.), Ron Johnson, (R-Wis.), Thom Tillis, (R-N.C.), Kevin Cramer, (R-N.D.), James Lankford, (R-Okla.), Rick Scott, (R-Fla.), Steve Daines, (R-Mont.), Marsha Blackburn, (R-Tenn.), and John Cornyn, (R-Texas), James Risch, (R-Idaho), Mike Crapo, (R-Idaho), Roger Wicker, (R-Miss.), Todd Young, (R-Ind.), Cindy Hyde-Smith, (R-Miss.), Rand Paul, (R-Ky.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Bill Hagerty, (R-Tenn.). Background: Earlier this year, the Department of Education announced new rules overhauling the 28-year-old, bipartisan Charter School Program (CSP). The changes would place federal, one-size-fits-all requirements on charter schools, making it difficult — if not impossible — for many of these high-quality public schools to receive funding. Despite substantial bipartisan backlash, the administration is moving ahead with its plans, which will strip families of education choice and give more power to big labor unions and bureaucrats in D.C. For months, Sen. Scott has been leading the charge to protect charter schools from this brazen attack. He wrote to Secretary Cardona on several occasions: In April, Sen. Scott and several Republicans expressed deep concern over the proposed CSP rules.

In April, Sen. Scott and HELP Ranking Member Richard Burr (R-N.C.) requested an extension of the public comment period.

In May, Sen. Scott and a bipartisan group of senators urged the Department to revise the new rules. Scott, Finance Committee Republicans Introduce Bill to Protect Middle Class, Small Businesses from Supersized IRS Legislation would prevent Democrats’ IRS funding from targeting Americans earning below $400,000 WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, joined Ranking Member Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and all other committee Republicans in introducing a bill to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from using the Democrats’ massive, $80 billion infusion of taxpayer dollars to squeeze more revenue out of Americans earning less than $400,000 per year. “The Democrats’ plan to supersize the IRS flies in the face of President Biden’s promise not to increase taxes on middle-class and low-income Americans. The truth is: The majority of taxes gained from IRS audits come from individuals making less than $200,000 a year,” said Sen. Scott. “The American people are tired of this administration’s vague, misleading messages. This bill would hold President Biden to his word and ensure hard-working Americans are not forced to pay for yet another broken promise.” “Democrats cannot achieve their desired tax revenue goals without targeting the middle class, small businesses and taxpayers earning under $400,000 per year--taxpayers who cannot afford teams of lawyers and legal fees--which is why they rejected my original amendment,” said Sen. Crapo. “While advocates promise they do not intend to increase audits on people making less than $400,000, the best way to protect those taxpayers is to turn that promise into law.” The legislation would prevent the IRS from using any of the $80 billion of funding for audits on hard-working American taxpayers — including individuals and small businesses — with taxable incomes below $400,000.