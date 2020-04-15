How the schools are coping

District 56 to install high-density WiFi.

District 56 Trustees were told Monday night that within 2 weeks, there will be high-density WiFi established in the back parking lots of Clinton High and Clinton Middle School.

In addition, WiFi equipped buses will go out into the district and park for 2-hour intervals at designated spots for students who need internet access. Fourth and fifth graders will be getting Chromebooks this week and, if they have in-home internet access, they can keep up with their lessons and contact teachers. Students without in-home access can go to these designated spots, or work on their paper packets.

The board also passed a resolution about emergency powers; this is a related article:

The District 56 Board of Trustees held a video-conference meeting of just over a half hour to hire two teachers, pass an emergency resolution, and hear how learning is progressing during a government-ordered shutdown. Students are missing a complete 9-weeks of instruction because of the threat of the Coronavirus.

The shutdown was ordered so students, teachers and staff would not be in close quarters – this “social distancing” is the only known preventive measure for a virus that attacks the human lungs. Most people survive, but with varying degrees of difficulty and, often, hospitalization. Schools were among the first public places to be shut down, nationwide. As of April 13, 87 people had died with the virus in South Carolina.

The emergency resolution allows the Board Chairman and Superintendent to grant waivers for district policies, so the district can “move quickly” in case of an emergency. It gives Board Chair Jim Barton and Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields authority to make these fast-moving decisions if the need arises.

Barton said he was not “entirely comfortable” with the emergency power, but he saw the need for it.

O’Shields said District 56 has served 100,841 meals – breakfast and lunch – and officials are planning on ways to honor the Clinton High School Seniors in case they are not able to have a Commencement.

Public School in South Carolina is closed until, at least, May 1. Last week was Spring Break for District 56, and Monday was not considered an instruction day. The school board’s next meeting will be April 27, likely in a virtual format. – Vic MacDonald