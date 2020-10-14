Home / Breaking News / How an infection grows

How an infection grows

Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:38pm Vic MacDonald
There are/have been 7 virus infections reported by District 56 in public schools in Clinton -- close contacts are/were advised to quarantine.

The Presbyterian College Covid Spread - 60 active cases.

 

 

 

 

THE PC TIMELINE:

Oct. 3: Commencement;

Oct. 5, 1 active student case;

Oct. 6, 9;

Oct. 7, 17;

Oct. 8, 20;

Oct. 9, 27;

Oct. 10, 44;

Oct. 11, 49;

Oct. 12, 56;

Oct. 13, 57; 73 students quarantining.

 

Employee cases have not been recorded since Oct. 10.

 

Cumulative Cases:

21 -- Sept. 15, 2020.

79 -- Oct. 13, 2020.

 

PC inter-campus e-mail: “Out of an abundance of caution, PC shifted to online instruction for two weeks of classes for undergraduate campus, to last through Sunday, Oct. 25. Graduate programs are not impacted by this shift. During the two weeks of online instruction, PC has added to its precautionary steps by further limiting access to the residence halls and common areas, providing to-go dining services, reducing occupancy of the fitness center and suspending out-of-class gatherings. Students, faculty and staff must follow guidelines on physically distancing, symptom monitoring, sanitizing and masks.”

There are/have been 159,809 known COVID-19 cases in South Carolina (SC DHEC number, Oct. 14, 2020).

 

