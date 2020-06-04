How businesses are adjusting

2 BUSINESS ARTICLES.

How Businesses Can Pivot While Slowed Or Closed During Difficult Times

With businesses across the U.S. having closed temporarily or reduced services due to the coronavirus pandemic, company leaders are trying to find ways to stay afloat until the crisis passes – and figure out how to move forward into an uncertain future.

Dr. Kyle Bogan (www.drkylebogan.com), a business consultant and speaker on workplace culture, says this unprecedented event has caused companies to learn how to pivot on the fly and consider changes that will not only allow them to survive the crisis, but thrive later on.

“Business owners are attempting to balance decreased demand with caring for and providing for their team, and protecting the future of the business they built,” Bogan says. “While there is a negative impact on revenue, many businesses will come out on the other side of this pandemic stronger as a business and stronger as a team.”

Bogan suggests ways businesses can pivot during the pandemic that could help them short- and long-term:

Offer online services. “The critical element is to be creative and innovative to find new ways to deliver special services and products to your customers, and discounts where possible,” Bogan says. “They won’t forget that. Going as far as you can for them during an unprecedented time will make it likely they stay with you long after this is over.”

Expand how you inform and update customers. “Let your customers and audience know how and what the company is doing, how it’s adapting,” Bogan says. “Moreover, show you care how they’re doing. Offer links of advice on your website to help them deal with the many aspects of this crisis. If you’re authentic and honest, social media is a way to connect in a kind and helpful way, and that will add more substance to your brand’s image.”

Tighten connections with employees. Many companies are set up to work from home, and they aren’t as hobbled as others that are not. Bogan says consistent communication, enhanced by video conferencing, is vital to stay on top of business processes and to boost morale. “The entire team needs to be better informed and felt cared for and valued, and email alone isn’t sufficient,” Bogan says. “Owners and CEOs need to be transparent with teams about company situations. That builds trust. Send your team resources for anything that could help them during this difficult time. Encourage professional learning during downtime and get creative input from the team, giving them a stake in the future.”

Consider ways to make your culture stronger. Building stronger relationships can help build a better work culture, but that’s only one piece. Bogan says this is a good time for leaders to objectively look at their business culture and find ways to improve it. “The question is, do you want to be intentional about creating a team-first culture that represents you and your business, or do you want it to create itself without a clear vision?” Bogan says. “If you want to experience accelerated growth when this is over, creating a team-first culture is the path you must take. Financial success will follow. People are more willing to spend time and money with your brand if they can feel your team is happy.”

“Truly, we are all in this together – customers, business leaders, employees,” Bogan says. “That’s how a business should think and communicate now during the crisis and going forward.”

Mako Medical Launches Programs Aimed at Helping Seniors at Risk of COVID-19

Several new programs are in partnership with medical practices aimed at helping seniors avoid contracting the Coronavirus.

ATLANTA (Newswire.com) - Mako Medical launched a new program focused on helping seniors and those at greater risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

Mako Medical is partnering with medical practices to expand services to include in-home check-ups, RX delivery, and lab draws.

With most of the country under lockdown and with many states implementing shelter orders — medical practices across the country are scrambling to address the exposure of COVID19. Many practices are seeing declines as high as 70% due to cancellations, no-shows, or patients too afraid to leave their homes. Many elderly patients already struggle with chronic health conditions and need regular medical care to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The impact of the virus has forced many to skip needed medical appointments for fear of contracting the virus. Since the elderly are most vulnerable, many have stayed home even when they need prescription refills, routine check-ups, and general medical care.

“Expanding services in the home will allow the most vulnerable to be served and prevent them from unneeded exposure to the virus. Our team has worked around the clock to build new programs aimed at helping Medical Practices extend services in the home and deploy new technology to help maintain continued care”, said Chad Price, Mako Medical CEO.

Making matters worse; many practices are not set up to handle telemedicine or have processes that are too complicated for elderly patients to use. Other complications included challenges with access, learning curves for the patients trying to use new platforms, and separating those with COVID symptoms from those that need a routine visit to the doctor. Many practices were unsure how to convert their current practice into a virtual one with comprehensive services offered in the home. The team at Mako Medical worked with several tech companies on building a very simple telemedicine platform that required no downloading, no apps, no sign-up, no unnecessary steps and was free for both the practice and the patient. The platform relies on texting technology and is HIPPA compliant and encrypted. The next aspect of the workflow included a mobile messaging platform that communicates, updates, and guides the patient through medical questions all through a text message. The messaging platform addresses medication needs, chronic conditions, general health needs and is HIPPA compliant, encrypted, and free for the patient and provider.

Other features of the program included in-home lab draws, prescription delivery, vitals, and chronic care management. These services help the practice continue to maintain high quality, add extra levels of service, help those that are most vulnerable, and give valuable clinical data to the doctors prescribing medication and managing these patients.

Mako Medical laboratories and Mako Medical is an award-winning leader in Pharmacy and Laboratory services. Mako is known for its extensive community service, hiring military veterans, and leveraging technology for its services.