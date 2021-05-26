Hook worms - tiny blood suckers

The Champ Trial – Day Two.

The vets with Paws N Claws and C Vet in the Midlands area of South Carolina testified Wednesday that the Champ case is among their worst ever malnourished animals they have treated.

“He’s among the top of the list of malnourished animals,” one said.

“He was close to death, within days, at most a week,” another said.

“I think he didn’t have food for a long period of time; to let a dog get like that, it’s insane,” another said.

Scientific testimony was the order of the day for the second day of the ill-treatment-of-animals trial of Elizabeth James, in a case from 3 years ago in Laurens County. The State rested its case Wednesday – the Defense starts its case at 9:30 am Thursday. James has not decided whether to testify.

The Defense says it was hookworms, not intentional starvation, that led Champ to becoming a skin-and-bones animal at James’ Lisbon Road house. She did not have the money or expertise to deal with the Mastiff, which lived on her property in addition to her white Husky. A neighbor removed the dog, over James’ objections, and that led to a chain of events that put Champ in the custody of Rescue Dogs Rock New York – the rescue group used the dog’s story from South Carolina to raise money for its treatment. Within 48 hours of removal from James’ care, Champ was eating again and he gained 16 pounds in 2 weeks. The dog now has a home in the Northeast.

Dr. Tracy Schlicksup, co-owner of C Vets in Columbia, testified for an hour under withering Defense cross-examination.

She described how she and other nursed Champ back to a healthy life. James is accused of intentionally depriving the chained dog of food and water – a claim the Defense vigorously denies.

Judge Don Hocker allowed the jury to see 4 short videos (with sound muted) of Champ during his re-hab. Hocker also denied the Defense motion for a continuance based on a witness’s unavailability and denied a Defense motion for a directed verdict of not guilty.

“There is substantial circumstantial evidence,” Hocker said. James is charged with felony ill-treatment, which includes elements of torture and torment – a charge greater than misdemeanor ill-treatment, which is overworking an animal.

She could get 5 years in prison, if convicted.

Defense Attorney Joel Broome quizzed Dr. Schlicksup sharply about whether Champ could have been dying from hook worms. She said no, and the jury was told even if that were the case, hook worm medicine is easy for a layman to administer and available for purchase in several places. All the vets who examined Champ agreed that his insides were filled with hook worms.

But Schlicksup said lack of access to food and water is what put Champ (known to James at the time she cared for the dog as Ace) close to death. She said the dog was severely underweight, could not stand, was dehydrated and anemic, needed IV fluid and a blood transfusion, had maggots, and was in dire need of lifesaving care. She said she appeared in a television news interview to help Rescue Dogs Rock New York fund-raise to save Champ’s life – working with rescues is a common part of her job, she testified.

Champ presented to his first vet stop – Clinton Animal Hospital – at 51 pounds.

He is now, in rescue 3 years later, a healthy size and weight.

Before this lifesaving care, Schlicksup testified, the dog was “in distress” and was suffering.

On a dehydration chart, with 1 being worst and 9 being best, Schlicksup said Champ rated a 1 or 2. “We are a pet’s advocate,” she said of pet/animal owners.

Why didn’t she put the dog to sleep?

She said, “It was not required; ethically I would not have been opposed based on what it would take medically (to save Champ’s life). He was young and had been reasonably healthy.” She said Champ had been deprived of nutrition for “a month.” Earlier, the jury heard a statement that Champ/Ace’s owner, James’ ex-boyfriend, had moved out of her house a month before the dog was found near death.

“And did he recover?” Prosecution Attorney Warren Mowry asked.

“Yes,” Schlicksup said, quietly. “He is in a foster in the Northeast.”

Broome hammered Schlicksup with the fact that hook worms cause “small bleeding ulcers” in an animal’s intestines, and this is why Champ was ill, not starved. He mentioned several times during questioning of the vets that hook worms are tiny “blood suckers.” He had Schlicksup admit she had not consulted a forensic vet, other experts, or the University of Florida or Clemson University. Before deciding Champ was starved, Schlicksup did not do a first-hand investigation of the dog’s former diet or environment, Broome said.

He asked Schlicksup, “What makes a better story – dog has hook worms, or woman starves ex-boyfriend’s dog for revenge?” Hocker upheld a State objection to this question, as Schlicksup was not qualified as an expert in media stories.

Schlicksup said she took part in media interviews to raise money for Champ’s care, but she did not actively follow the Justice for Champ social media or Rescue Dogs Rock New York’s social media.

“Someone showed me a picture of it,” she said, “but I do not actively use it.”