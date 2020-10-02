Honoree will be named Thursday

CECIL DAVENPORT NOMINEES for 2019; Twenty third Anniversary (1996-2019).

Twelve sophomores from the three high schools located in Laurens County; Clinton High School, Laurens District 55 High School, and Laurens Academy, have been nominated for the Cecil O. Davenport Citizenship Award.

One recipient will be announced by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, at the Annual Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 13, held at Presbyterian College. Since 1996, this prestigious award, named in honor of the late Chamber Executive Cecil O. Davenport, focuses on citizenship, recognizing students for their ability and motivation to apply themselves academically, make mature decisions, and help others in their community.

Students are nominated by high school teachers, guidance counselors and leaders based on qualifications including hard work, good study habits, and possessing strong character in both school and the Laurens County Community.

Matthias Sebastian Bettger attends Laurens District 55 High School and is the son of Audrey G. Bettger and John L. Bettger. Matthias is a member of the Beta Club, and Cross Country Running Team. He is a member of the Naval Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corp serving as Varsity Color Guard Commander, Orienteering Runner, Academic Team Member and Drill Cadet. Matthias’ hobbies and interests include computer, chess, solving Rubik’s Cubes, tying knots, mountain/rock climbing, mountain biking, swimming, rafting, fishing, cooking, traveling and taking care of animals at the Barksdale Organic Farms. He volunteers his time for Adopt-A- Highway, recruiting new cadets for middle schools, Toys for Tots, and National Youth Leadership Forum for Medicine and National Security. Matthias was a recipient of the Congress for Future Medical Leaders Award. His special talents include performing complex equations and formulas, playing the saxophone, and ability to disassemble/reassemble items.

Jackson Cole Edwards attends Laurens District 55 High School and is the son of Julie P. Edwards and Chris B. Edwards. He is a member of the Beta Club, Student Council, LDH Baseball Team and Cross Country Team. Jackson’s hobbies include baseball, basketball, cross country running, fishing, graphic design, music and healthcare job opportunities. He attended the Southern Association of Student Councils. His special talents include playing the piano and speaking in public. Jackson is very active in his Church Youth Group.

Kole Thomas Lawson attends Laurens District 55 High School and is the son of Julie Lawson and Bobby Lawson. Kole is a member of the Beta Club, LDH Football Team and Wrestling Team. His hobbies include football, wrestling, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. His special talents are excelling in sports. Kole is very active in his church working with the Youth Group.

Catherine McKenzie Little attends Laurens District High School and is the daughter of Cathy Canady Little and Craig Michael Little. McKenzie is a member of the Beta Club, Student Council- Executive Treasurer, Raider News, Laurens Un;Ted and Tennis Team. Her hobbies include tennis, drawing, photography, painting, calligraphy, and singing. McKenzie volunteers her time for the Adopt- A-Highway program, Feet to the Street, raising money for breast cancer, Williams Syndrome Awareness, Relay for Life, Laurens United Suicide Prevention Program and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. She is also chair of the D.R.E.A.M. Awards Committee at LDHS and picks up trash after football games. McKenzie’s special talents are team leader, problem solver, persistence and self-discipline. McKenzie is active in the First Baptist Church Laurens singing in the choir, playing hand bells, church camps, working with the youth group and senior adults, and going on mission trips.

Emilie Faith Thurston attends Laurens District High School and is the daughter of Larie Thurston and Todd Thurston. Emilie is a LDHS Student Council VP and member and JV Captain of the Cheerleading Team. Emilie’s hobbies include dancing, drawing and spending time with friends. Her special talents are painting, sketching and dancing. Emilie is very active in her Church.

MariAustin Adair attends Clinton High School and is the daughter of Jill and Erskine Adair. She is a member of the Beta Club, Class VP on the Student Council, FCA, Theatre and the CHS Varsity Tennis Team. She volunteers her time babysitting at Foster Parent Meetings, organizing the “Foster Care” Closet, works dance recitals for TDS and works in the Community Garden. MariAustin’s special talents include singing, working with kids, great listener and hula hooping. She enjoys babysitting, teaching dance, acting, and playing tennis MariAustin is very active in her church at First Baptist Church in Youth Ministries and singing in the Praise Team.

Shamia Lashon Noel attends Clinton High School and is the daughter of Norris Foy. She is a member of the Beta Club, the CHS Yearbook Staff, the E.C.H. (Everyone Can Help) Club, and A.V.I.D. (Advancement Via Individual Determination). Shamia is an active member in the CHAMPS Program. Her special talent is doing mathematics. Shamia enjoys spending her time reading and helping people in her school and her community.

Anna Caroline Watson attends Clinton High School and is the daughter of Melanie and Drew Watson. She is a member of the Beta Club, the CHS Student Council and the Cheerleading Team. Anna’s hobbies include cheerleading, cake decorating and tumbling. She volunteers her time at the local Soup Kitchen and distributes turkeys at Thanksgiving. Her special talents include drawing, cake decorating and tumbling. Anna is very active in the First Baptist Church of Clinton Youth Group.

Grace Adair Wiggins attends Clinton High School and is the daughter of Sallie Adair Wiggins and Matthew Corley Wiggins. She is a member of the Beta Club, CHS Science Olympiad, Robotics Team, Clintonian/Red Hot News and the Varsity Tennis Team. Grace’s hobbies include Science Olympiad, Robotics, Tennis and working on the Yearbook/ Red Hot News. Her special talents include self-taught flute and ukulele player, video editing, time management and self-motivation. She volunteers her time working with the TLC Service Organization and serves as Camp Counselor at Camp Joy, SC. Grace is very active in her LSMC Youth Group.

Madilyn Marie Wood attends Clinton High School and is the daughter of Brian Michael Wood. She is a member of the Beta Club, CHS Student Council, FCA and the CHS Varsity Volleyball and Varsity Softball Teams. Madilyn’s hobbies include reading, crafting, painting, softball and volleyball. Her special talents are athleticism, working with kids, communication, crafts, and creating friendships. She volunteers her time helping with YMCA Camps and coaching young softball players. Madilyn is a member of the Carolina Thunder Travel Fast Pitch Softball Team.

Emily Rene Abercrombie attends Laurens Academy and is the daughter of Wendy Weathers Nix and Bradley Lewis Abercrombie. She is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, FCA, Student Council, Yearbook Staff, Varsity Volleyball Team, Cheer Team, and Sporting Clays Team. Emily’s hobbies include dirt track racing, co-ed softball, volunteering and babysitting. She volunteers her time at the YMCA as a Volunteer Softball Coach and working events with Main Street Laurens. Her special talents are working well with kids and organizing chaos. Emily is an active member of Union Baptist Church, Hickory Tavern, as an Assistant Teacher in Mission Friends.

Ivy Caroline Codington attends Laurens Academy and is the daughter of Cynden Bishop Codington and Philip Joel Codington. She is a member of the Beta Club, National Honor Society, FCA, Yearbook Staff and Library Assistant. Ivy is a member and Co-Captain of the Cross Country Team and the JV Basketball Team. Her hobbies include cross stitching, learning Portuguese, writing stories and poetry and running alone or with friends. Ivy volunteers her time at the Palmetto Equestrian Center and Co-Director in Charge of the student wing at a Christian Camp in the mountains. Her special talents include creative writing and singing. She connects well with children and persons with disabilities. Ivy is an active member of her Church where she helps to lead worship and serves in the Church Nursery.