Homicides in Lowcountry

Randy & John Marvin Murdaugh speak to Good Morning America about the shooting deaths of two members of the prominent Lowcountry SC (Colleton and Hampton Counties) family - Maggie Murdaugh, age 52; and Paul Murdaugh, age 22. A report today said SLED agents were seen searching swamp waters of a river about two miles from the crime scene. The State Law Enforcement Division tip line is 803-896-2605. The homicides happened June 7 at the family's 1,700-acre hunting property in Islandton, SC. No suspects have been identified.