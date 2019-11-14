Homicide investigation near Clinton

2ND MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER.

On November 4, 2019 at approximately 2:00 AM, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at 18772 Hwy 72 East in Clinton. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Miguel Gutierrez-Mendoza, who later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators were called to the scene, along with the Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit. A resident of the home at the time of the incident, Osvaldo Antonio Flores, was arrested on scene without incident.

On Thursday, November 14, 2019, Travis Lee Tukes, of Anderson was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the death of Miguel Gutierrez-Mendoza. Mr. Tukes was taken into custody in Anderson County without incident. He will be transported to the Johnson Detention Center where he will be booked on the charge of murder and possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Sheriff Don Reynolds, Laurens, South Carolina