Homicide Details

Clinton man shot to death; at a party, gun activist says.

Authorities have identified Freddie Markell Byrd, 31, of North Bell St., Clinton, as an early Saturday morning shooting victim.

An Upstate anti-gun violence advocate says it happened during a block party. Social media posts say Byrd was a father, and a former #25 for Clinton High Red Devil football.

An autopsy was conducted Monday (autopsy reports are not public documents in South Carolina).

Laurens County Assistant Coroner Patti Canupp said Byrd’s body was found on Friendship Drive, Clinton. A report said the homicide scene was 104 Friendship Dr., and time of the incident was 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Last night, Freddy Bird was murdered at a block party in the city of Clinton, South Carolina. People are calling me stating police came out there due to music being loud and should have broken the party up due to the Coronavirus, but if it was at a home, I don't think they can,” said Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People Organization.

Investigation is being conducted by the Clinton Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division; the CPD phone number is (864) 833-7512 for any information pertaining to this incident.

No arrest(s) have been announced.

In a separate report, authorities identified Andrew Kyle Abercrombie, 30, of Palmetto St., and Quantez Lee McGowan, 20, of South Bell St., both Clinton, as shooting into a dwelling suspects. The arrests were made Friday, and alleged incident happened April 3.

McGowan also was charged with possessing 58 1/2 dosage units of the party drug, Ecstasy, a report said. His bond was set at $70,000 on the shooting charge and $15,000 for possession with intent (also charged with simple possession of marijuana).

Abercrombie had his bond denied.