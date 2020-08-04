Home-or-Work Order Is Issued; Gov.: “Call It What You Want”

Laurens County is tracking for 78 cases w-PDF attached, 10 pages.

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered South Carolinians on Monday to stay at home or at work -- or go to the store, only if necessary, in the travel in between.

It is a move most governors have taken to slow the upward curve of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus, a respiratory ailment. Most people who get it recover, although with much discomfort and, sometimes, hospitalization.

SC DHEC’s latest by-zip-codes projection is there could be 14 total possible cases in Clinton. That’s 78 total possible cases in Laurens County before the virus dissipates (6 cases now).

The state agency’s April 6 infections-positive cases toll for South Carolina is 2,232.

McMaster on Friday issued his second “non-essential” businesses closure mandate. He followed that on Monday with a modified stay-at-home order - Georgia’s governor issued a similar order when the death toll reached 176 in his state, then re-opened the state’s beaches.

McMaster said, “This is a stay at home order. You call it what you like, but it says, ‘stay at home.’”

The governor is acting now because COVID-19 is going to surge in the next few weeks. There could be as many as 3,500 people in the hospital afflicted with the virus, the state’s emergency plan projects. The virus will level off at the end of this month, health experts say.

At the time of McMaster’s first “non-essential” business-closure order, Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said, “The Governor's executive order issued today was, as he described it, ‘the bare minimum,’ that could be done. We certainly understand the desire to let individuals and businesses make choices which are best suited to their own needs and circumstances. Nevertheless, the Governor has ordered that certain businesses be closed. Some, MAY remain open, though many SHOULD NOT. So, for so long as the decision to remain open or not remains with the business owner, we want to speak with a unified voice, echoing the request of the Governor: PLEASE STAY AT HOME. The more effective we are at controlling the spread of infection now, the more quickly this pandemic will be defeated.”

Senn is an attorney and, as such, a small business owner. Laurens City Council held a teleconference meeting at noon Friday. The Clinton City Council previously had canceled its April 6 meeting (no make-up date announced).

People suspected to be in violation of the new order will be ticketed – a misdemeanor offense punishable by 30 days in jail and/or a $100 fine, per offense (in effect at 5 p.m. yesterday). The governor is not shutting down church because of the First Amendment; he will not close gun stores because of the Second Amendment.

At first, salons and gyms were among the businesses order to close, for the Coronavirus’ “incubation” period.

“I'm praying for our customers and the entire community at this time,” said Jennifer Baldwin Tummons, salon owner in Clinton and Joanna resident.

"CrossFit864 has been shut down since March 24," said Jay and Janice Long, fitness business owners, Clinton. "It has affected us financially, but I feel we will come back stronger than ever. Our clients understand that it was something that had to be done. Just hope it is short term."

The next round of business-closings included jewelry, clothing and furniture stores. Some stores can remain operating if they service appliances or sell building supplies.

Closing these small businesses - instead of issuing a mandatory, stay at home order for all state residents (at the time) - was seen as a measure to attempt to stem the potentially deadly tide of the Coronavirus. It specifically attacks the human lungs - there is no vaccine.

McMaster appeared to change his mind about “home-or-work only” during the weekend.

So far, 48 South Carolinians have died.

More at-risk for death are the elderly, and those with underlying health issues - as of April 1, 400 nursing homes nationwide reported cases of COVID-19, 51 cases were reported at one Southern California care-facility. Keeping people away from nail salons and adult entertainment - but not from the big-box stores - was seen by the governor’s office as a way to have Palmetto State residents participate in “social distancing”, staying away from each other, so the disease cannot be spread by contact or droplets flying from the mouth. It also clings to surfaces for periods of time.

A funeral, a birthday party, and a business convention have been cited as some of the early “epic-centers” for the quick spread of the virus, especially in the Northeast and Georgia.

If there’s a question about a SC business staying open, “a team from South Carolina Department of Commerce will review the business’s request for clarification, and the business will receive a response with their determination, essential or non-essential, within 24 hours. If a business is not explicitly addressed in the governor's executive orders, the business should continue normal operations until a determination is made,” the governor office said.

Gov. McMaster also has closed beaches, boat ramps and parks, although none of the restrictions are designed as an infringement on private property rights. State officials said Monday there are still far too many people on the state’s roads, gathering together, and walking around in big-box stores to effectively manage the virus.

The new order says people can still visit family, take walks, and go to stores that remain open for “essentials” – people can travel to the doctor and/or the hospital. Health experts say no more than 3 people should gather together and then only if they stand or sit 6 feet apart from each other. People who are not showing symptoms still can have and/or spread the disease.

Congress has committed $2.2 trillion to a national economic stimulus package. South Carolina will spend up to $45 million in state money for SC-Coronavirus needs. The City of Columbia authorized $10 million for its municipal needs. Cities and counties have adopted Emergency Resolutions - these cannot issue mandatory stay-at-home orders, without the potential for litigation, as that is a power placed only in the Governor’s hands, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Public schools are closed until at least May 1, although school employees continue to gather to pack and distribute free meals to students and families. The District 56 and 55 public schools are on spring break this week. The superintendent of schools in Woodruff – neighboring Spartanburg County – announced he has the Coronavirus.

There are 6 Coronavirus cases in Laurens County, 2 in Clinton - 1,361,024 cases worldwide, 2,232 in South Carolina. Health experts expect the United States to have a death toll of up to 240,000 before the Coronavirus dissipates. New York-New Jersey-Connecticut, New Orleans and Seattle are the nation’s “hot spots” – most of the nation’s Midwestern states – Texas, Oklahoma, the Dakotas etc. – have not put stay-at-home orders into place.

Just like the “regular flu,” there is no COVID-19 cure.