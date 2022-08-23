Clinton man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in home invasion.

LAURENS – A Clinton man is headed to prison for the next 15 years after pleading guilty Monday to charges related to the home invasion of a Laurens County residence, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Wednesday.

Anthony James Wolfe, 38, of Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of armed robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Circuit Judge Donald Hocker then sentenced Wolfe to a total of 15 years in prison. Because the crimes are considered “most serious” and “violent” under state law, Wolfe must serve a minimum of 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for parole.

Wolfe’s accomplice, Rodrick Anderson, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to charges in connection to the same incident.

In September 2019, Wolfe and Anderson went to a Laurens County residence and stormed inside armed with handguns. The two men demanded the victim give them money and held the victim at gunpoint while he searched a bedroom of the residence. The victim’s son showed up at the house and Wolfe pointed the gun at the victim’s son, telling him not to move before fleeing the residence.

Assistant Solicitor Jake Lampke handled the case for the state, with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley and 8th Circuit Victim Advocate Joy Lindsay. Wolfe was represented by Aaron Taylor of the Greenwood County Bar.

Solicitor Stumbo praised the work of his staff along with Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds and his deputies in securing the conviction.

“More than just belongings are taken when a person’s home is invaded at gunpoint; their peace of mind is stolen as well,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “I am pleased that Anthony Wolfe will not have the opportunity to steal our citizen’s security for quite some time and hope this conviction begins to allow the victim and his family to find healing and closure.”