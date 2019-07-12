Holiday gifts galore

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL ARTISANS.

We are ready for shoppers at Woodbridge Senior Living Clinton for the Holiday Fair. Lots of jewelry, of course, but much, much more. Home-made, one of a kind gifts, Tupperware, signs, greeting cards for all occasions, and a best-selling children's book.

Tasty goodies are for sale for snacks and all kinds of holiday entertaining. We have soft drinks and water for sale. Now, 'til 3 pm. Come now, or after the Christmas Parade.

We are looking forward to seeing you.