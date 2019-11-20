Hit and Run charge is filed

ENOREE DEATH - Arrest in Sunday Morning Pedestrian Hit & Run.

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - WLBG on-line

There has been an arrest in a fatal hit and run in Enoree shortly after 1:00 o’clock Sunday morning.

Kyle Burch of Racetrack Road, Woodruff was identified as the man who was fatally struck while walking across Parker Road.

This afternoon, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis announced that 42-year-old Willie Lee Rowell Jr. has been arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene with Death, Driving under Suspension 3rd Offense and Habitual Offender.

The Spartanburg County Detention Center indicates that Willie Rowell of Rhodes Drive, Enoree was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office late this morning and was being held with charges of Hit and Run with Death, 3rd or subsequent offense, Driving under Suspension and with Habitual Offender with Death.