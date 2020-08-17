Home / Breaking News / The Historic Courthouse is "topped"

The Historic Courthouse is "topped"

Mon, 08/17/2020 - 12:17pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
Main St. Laurens

THE TOPPER.

 

A bronze topper is placed this morning (Aug. 17) on The Dome of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. The dome restoration is part of a $700,000 Laurens County Council-financed project to stabilize the building and install an elevator. There are plans for $3.3 Million more work - IF a capital sales tax passes the voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election (includes president and congress). Also, additional plans are envisioned for another $5 Million of work to full restore the building to period architecture and re-vamp the County Council Chambers into a more versatile seating/use configuration.

Pictures / Video of The Topper placement are on the Facebook pages of Main Street Laurens, and Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media