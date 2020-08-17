The Historic Courthouse is "topped"

THE TOPPER.

A bronze topper is placed this morning (Aug. 17) on The Dome of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. The dome restoration is part of a $700,000 Laurens County Council-financed project to stabilize the building and install an elevator. There are plans for $3.3 Million more work - IF a capital sales tax passes the voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election (includes president and congress). Also, additional plans are envisioned for another $5 Million of work to full restore the building to period architecture and re-vamp the County Council Chambers into a more versatile seating/use configuration.

Pictures / Video of The Topper placement are on the Facebook pages of Main Street Laurens, and Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn.