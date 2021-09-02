BREAKING NEWS --- THOMAS HIGGS is the City of Clinton's new City Manager -- Bill Ed Cannon has quit, effective immediately.

The action came after a closed session discussion at last night's called City Council meeting -- there was no announcement made immediately from the City this morning.

Former city manager from the city's website:

In the Council-Manager form of government, the City Manager is the CEO of the City government and is in charge of the day-to-day operations of the City. When the City Council makes a decision on an ordinance, law, or policy, the City Manager is responsible for implementing those policies. The Manager coordinates the operations of all City departments and is responsible for the preparation of a proposed operating budget and its presentation to the City Council. This annual budget as adopted by Council provides funding, staffing, and general guidance to the City departments for the fiscal year.

Our current City Manager is Bill Ed Cannon. Mr. Cannon began his duties in Clinton in January of 2018. He has 19 years of municipal government experience having served for 14 years as city manager of Corbin, Kentucky and 5 years as city manager of Wildwood, Florida. Mr. Cannon also owned a successful civil engineering business for 25 years. Mr. Cannon has served on various executive boards in Florida and Kentucky and also served as an interim manager for a Certified Main Street Program.

Mr. Cannon received a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and holds professional licenses in Land Surveying and Civil Engineering.

CITY MANAGER ARTICLES, Jan., 2018:

Contract is authorized for Cannon

to take Clinton city manager position

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

Putting ink to paper, the Clinton City Council has authorized the hiring of a new city manager, who started Tuesday in his new position.

Bill Ed Cannon, of Florida, was a unanimous choice to fill the city manager position, and to become a contracted employee. Six members of the council voted and signed for Cannon to take the job (council member Ronnie Roth and City Attorney Allen Wham signed later).

Cannon was chosen over 26 other applicants for the position and brings 20 years of city management experience to Clinton after having served as city manager of Corbin, Kentucky, for 14 years and Wildwood, Florida, for six years. Cannon also brings 25 years of professional contracting experience in the field of civil engineering and land surveying, and holds registered professional certifications in both fields.

The other finalists identified by the city were Larry G. Fry, of New Mexico, and Evan Teich, of Michigan. Cannon will replace Interim City Manager Dale Satterfield, the city’s public works director, who filled in after the resignation of Frank Stovall who took a job in Virginia.

“I want to thank Dale for serving seven to eight months as the interim manager. We appreciate the extra work. We want to welcome Mr. Cannon to Clinton,” Mayor Bob McLean said.

Council member Jimmy Young asked about a severance package included in the contract. Council was told there is “bare bones” severance in case the contract is terminated, but not a six months to a year severance included in some contracts. There are actions in the contract to be taken in case the council is not satisfied with the manager’s work, council was told.

Cannon began in his new position Tuesday (Jan. 2), and the next regular meeting of the Clinton City Council will be Monday (Jan. 8), 6 p.m. at the MS Bailey Municipal Building. The normal council meeting date (first Monday) fell on New Years Day.

Council also conducted a brief executive session to discuss a potential contract. In open session, council voted 6-0 to authorize the sale of 202 West Main St. to JDI, LLC, for $29,104.83.

In council comments, members Gary Kuykendall and Jimmy Young congratulated city staff for a lovely downtown area at Christmas. “There seemed to be more activity downtown,” Young said.

Main Street Clinton SC sponsored a window decorating contest among downtown businesses, and the city sponsored two evenings of holiday activities at The Depot along with the Dec. 2 Christmas Parade, themed “All Aboard for Christmas in Clinton.”

Satterfield said the city has received “a small grant” that will fund having new lights on the downtown buildings next Christmas.

By D. C. Moody

For The Clinton Chronicle

Clinton City Council opened the 2018 year Monday with a full slate that included the swearing in of its new city manager, who was extremely complimentary of the Clinton community and the role it played in his decision to take the position.

Bill Ed Cannon took the oath of office to highlight the initial council meeting, kicking off 2018 in local government to the pleasure of those in attendance.

Cannon, previously of Wildwood, Fla., addressed council and all in attendance, expressing his gratitude to become a part of the local community.

“I would love to thank you for the opportunity. Some of you might have thought I was a little crazy while interviewing, but this is the friendliest town I’ve ever been in and we’ve lived in four states,” he said. “The staff here is phenomenal and only going to get better. I appreciate this opportunity and with the good Lord’s help I will not let you down.”

Cannon was extremely complimentary of the Clinton community, which he said played a major role in his decision.

“At 67 years old, I have had the opportunity to do a lot,” he said. “But, from the bottom of my heart, I have never been anywhere and made to feel more welcome. Not only by the council, but by the entire community.”

Gary Kuykendall, councilman representing the 4th Ward, believes Clinton is lucky to have Cannon.

“He’s a great guy and really down to Earth, just like every other person here in Clinton,” Kuykendall said. “He has rock solid experience too with lots of accomplishments under his belt he’s going to share with us here.”

Mayor Bob McLean took a moment to thank Dale Satterfield for his seven months of service as Interim City Manager.

A meet and greet reception for Cannon will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 to welcome Cannon. The event is open to the public.

Council began the first session by passing two proclamations designating January as both Birth Defects Prevention Month in the City of Clinton as well as Blood Donor Month.

According to the resolutions presented to council for approval, Birth Defects Prevention Month is part of a national campaign promoted by the March of Dimes and the National Birth Defects Prevention Network at the Centers for Disease Control. 2018’s theme is “Prevent to Protect: Prevent Infections for Baby’s Protection.”

Traditionally, January is the toughest month for recruitment at blood banks, and as a result it is cites January has served as Blood Donor Month since 1970. The resolution made note of the fact the local Red Cross is in urgent need for more donors.

Both resolutions passed 6-0.

With 2018 just beginning, council also addressed workplace safety and the general safety of city employees by affirming the city’s commitment to its employees.

Council affirmed the policy statement, which asserted a commitment to maintaining a safe workplace and addressed employee accountability.

An endorsement of the 2018 Municipal Association of South Carolina agenda, which is designed to assist in the operation of local government and also sets a list of legislative priorities also passed by unanimous vote.

Council also approved the sale of property located at West Main Street to JDI Fund LLC, a Greenville development group. The city originally purchased the property in December 2016 for $29,104.83 and reached an agreement with the development company on Dec. 22, 2017 for the same price.

The city describes the property as a one-story brick building built circa 1891 and is historically known as the L.H. Davidson Store. The sale includes performance agreements and will serve to generate revenue and “is a contributing property in the Clinton Commercial Historical District.”

Cannon salary is $110,000/year,

resume letters discuss successes

By Vic MacDonald

Editor

William Ed Cannon has come to Clinton for an annual salary of $110,000, with $1,000 for moving expenses, to take on the challenges of City Manager.

Letters attached to his resume outline successes he has had in Florida and Kentucky managing growth and motivating employees. The documents were release upon a request of The Clinton Chronicle.

“Today, the City of Wildwood (Fla.) has department heads and department that work together to resolve issues as they occur. Teamwork is no longer a foreign word.”

Cannon’s letter about his time with Corbin, Ky., discusses the construction and management of a 5,000 seat multipurpose arena built for $30 million.

“I was involved with several redevelopment efforts for the City (of Corbin),” Cannon writes. “A few of those include neighborhood improvement, street program, park improvement, recycling center, storm drainage, improvements to the major drainage streams, restoration of the Engineer Street Bridge, the beautiful Creek-walk, the annual Nibroe festival, downtown redevelopment, Eastern Kentucky University’s campus infrastructure and worked with the congressional delegation to obtain funding for the construction and operation of a state of the art technology center to mention a few.”

A civil engineering graduate of the University of Kentucky, Cannon, 67, was city manager of Wildwood, Fla., from 2012 until last year, city manager of Corbin, Ky., 1998-2012, and owner associate of JO Cannon and Associates Inc., civil engineering and surveying, in 1973-82 and 1982-98.

His community involvement and volunteer work included Florida League of Cities, Florida City and County Managers Association, Cumberland Valley Area Development Districts, Kentucky League of Cities, and Certified Main Street Program, interim manager.

“One of my main accomplishments has been to oversee the City of Wildwood’s move from financial instability to a City that has reserves. I have accomplished this while the City has experienced an explosion of growth. In order to accomplish this feat, I worked diligently in obtaining $1.5 million in funding from the State of Florida Legislation. These funds have allowed the City to increase the infrastructure necessary due to growth without having to deplete the funds needed for the normal expenses,” Cannon writes.

The Jan. 2, 2018, contract between Cannon and the City of Clinton extends for two years. The contract has terms for termination and resignation (section four). He cannot be suspended except by a city council majority vote, for cause or without cause. There are five “with cause” provisions and four “without cause” provisions. He has six months to establish a residence inside the Clinton city limits, and he is assigned a vehicle. He can accept limited teaching, consulting or other business opportunities. His salary cannot be reduced except as part of an across-the-board reduction for city employees. There is a confidentiality clause.

Cannon’s salary is to be reviewed by the council every 12 months, and he is entitled to raises given to the city workforce and is entitled to pay increases for obtaining:

--certified manager credentials;

--certified economic developer credentials;

--certified public power manager credentials; or

--other nationally recognized credential or certification that has an direct impact on his job.

The contract says, “This consideration is given as acknowledgement of the fact that the City of Clinton desires to support the professional development of its employees and desire to retain highly trained and highly skilled employees.”