Help for Foster Children

Katrina’s Kids Supports Foster Care Families and Group Homes During COVID-19 Crisis.

Columbia - Katrina’s Kids founder State Senator Katrina Shealy decided she wanted something positive to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. She challenged the board of Katrina’s Kids to do some good and have a positive impact during these times when so much seems uncertain.

Katrina’s Kids has disbursed over $18,000 since the end of March to families caring for children in foster care and to group homes statewide. The first round of funds disbursed was a total of $10,000 divided up in to $250 gift cards to help families with needs in the event that they suffered hardship as a result of COVID-19. The latest round of disbursements sent money to 60 group homes throughout South Carolina to be used for the group homes to have a pizza party or do something fun for the children. Katrina’s Kids was pleased to partner with SCDSS in these efforts.

“Usually, Katrina’s Kids is paying for spring sports or other activities foster children want to participate. Since these children can’t participate in activities right now, we still want them to know they are loved and cared for. Hopefully, this will bring a smile to their faces during such a challenging time for our state and nation,” said Senator Katrina Shealy.

Katrina’s Kids exists to give every chance to every child. The mission of Katrina’s Kids is focused on providing opportunities to children throughout South Carolina who are in Foster Care and Kinship Care. Since the Foundation started, Katrina’s Kids has donated over $100,000 to help children in Foster Care and Kinship Care have opportunities to participate in summer camps, dance lessons, sports and any other activities that helps these children benefit by enjoying all of the extra stuff kids like to do.

###

About Katrina’s Kids: Katrina’s Kids was founded to serve children in Foster Care and Kinship Care throughout South Carolina and to help provide every chance for every child. To learn more about Katrina’s Kids, please visit www.KatrinasKidsSC.com.