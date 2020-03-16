Headed for State Teen Miss Competition

Kaley Bridgeman: “God’s Timing” - w-photos.

Imagine being asked to judge a Miss South Carolina preliminary pageant, and when the interviews come around, seeing a 12-year-old sitting across from you.

Everybody else are young women - college, jobs, current affairs knowledge are their forte. And, then, there’s Kaley.

What do you even ask?

“I’ve never been more nervous in an interview,” said Kaley Bridgeman, of Clinton and the current Miss Greenville County Teen, of her first experience in Traveler’s Rest. “I can almost guarantee you, I was the lowest in interview. I was the youngest girl there, but it was a good start. I competed for Miss Laurens County Teen in 2016 and I felt better about my interview there, but it was not what it needed to be. I kind of stopped doing pageants at that point; I worked backstage at Miss South Carolina. My freshman year in high school, at Miss CHS, I won Miss Freshman. Everybody was telling me I needed to compete, but I still had the thought in my mind about how bad I did at my first pageant.”

Competing in Miss LDHS made her a little more comfortable, so Kaley decided to push forward toward a dream she’s had since age 11. She has experience on the Miss South Carolina stage as a princess; now, this summer, her princesses will walk the stage beside her.

But, first, here’s the list: fitness, talent, evening gown and interview. She will work with a trainer to up her fitness level - “I can do a pushup, but high kicks and turns and pushups all at the same time ... I’m learning a new dance with a new costume. I’m designing a gown with a company in Spartanburg. And I have mock interviews, once or twice a week.

“It’s a very hard balance.”

She left school at lunch just last week for an appearance, then returned to close out the day. She will be at the Special Olympics. School is out March 16 so there is time to go to Greenville for an appearance, and there will be more appearances in April.

“It’s a job, honestly,” Bridgeman said. “I have to be very careful and monitor my social media, which has never been a problem, but I have to be careful about what people say in my posts.”

She is being briefed on current affairs, but she says, “In the teen pageant (the interview) is more about the contestant’s platform. We are told to be prepared for current events. I was competing at Miss Spartanburg, and in my interview, they asked, ‘Do you watch the news?’ Truthfully, I don’t watch the news. They said, ‘Lucky for you, your time is up.’ In my mock interview, they ask me about impeachment procedure and the coronavirus.”

Life was rocking along for Kaley this year, until ...

“I got home from school and there were posts from Miss South Carolina saying there are five more local competitions coming up. I thought, ‘You know, what am I going to do about this?’ It’s my last year (for Teen), so I told my mom and she said, ‘You’re not doing pageants.’ I said, ‘We’ll figure it out. There’s a way to sell ads.’ She said we would talk about it after we get back from church. We convinced my dad but I paid my entry fee (from her job). I had two days to prepare before competing in Miss Spartanburg Teen. It wasn’t much time to prepare, but I had experience in pageants. I had so much fun, BUT I had an anxiety attack on stage.”

She competed in Chesnee then decided, as almost a “one last time” kind of thing to do Miss Greenville Teen.

“I decided to do Chesnee. My dad convinced me to do it - he knew it was my dream, and he knew I was capable of doing it. I felt comfortable in the people I was surrounded by. In the interview, I felt so-so, but the judges told me later my interview was awesome. I felt good about my onstage question; my talent could have been better, I lost energy.”

In Greenville, she was Contestant Number One in interview - and she nailed it. “Honestly, that interview, I hope my interview at Miss South Carolina Teen goes like that.

“It is God’s timing. God’s timing is so perfect.”

She had energy and felt confident; “the talent, I felt so good about it, the judges told me a stole the entire show.” She submitted three questions for on-stage interview and the judges picked one to ask. She, simply, spoke from the heart.

“It was God’s timing. I’ve never felt better in my performance in a pageant. As they were calling the winners, I was thinking, no matter what happens, It’s Going To Be All Right.”

Winning the crown, “my reaction was literally so ... I don’t have words for it. I started crying and my dad was crying, he was proud of me and my mom was proud of me. I never thought I would be in the first place spot. And Greenville County is so well represented in the state. Now I can spread my message, not only in Laurens County but also in Greenville County, and share my passion about Down syndrome. Some people don’t understand why they have sensory issues - some people judge the issue so hard. They wonder, ‘Why is she crying?’ I say, ‘You don’t understand.’ I want them to understand.

“I want to tell people why people shouldn’t be judged.”

Kaley is committed to service - one “point” on the Miss America Crown.

“I guarantee you,” she says, “having a crown on my head I will do service. I want to reach out to individuals with Down syndrome as much as I can.”

She is planning appearances at the Special Olympics at Presbyterian College (March 20) and in Greenville.

“They are serious about what they are doing,” she says about the differently-abled athletes. “It’s so fun to watch.”

For now, Kaley Bridgeman is reaching out to schools - she was a guest reader on Read Across America Day. “I love interaction with children,” she said. “I am planning an event - I’ve already started working on it - a pageant for children with Down syndrome. Everybody’s going to get an award. I want everyone to know they are a winner in my eyes. We will have young men with Downs escort when the contestants come out in their evening gowns.”

She has set a personal $1,000 goal for donation to Children’s Miracle Network, the national Miss America Organization’s charitable partner. Local contestants’ required goal is $250.

“I want reach out to to the hospitals, they have helped my family,” Kaley said. And, she wants to earn money for scholarships. “That’s what so amazing about this organization” - the chance to attend college virtually debt-free.

Now that she has all of Greenville-Laurens as her territory, Kaley is aiming for Chick filet A - their Spirit Nights donate 10% of sales to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Her aim is right on target, “It makes my heart happy that I am going to be saving children’s lives by doing all these fundraisers.”

Donation Page: www.maoteen4kids.org/Contestants/MissGreenvilleCountyTeen2020