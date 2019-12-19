Hardware store set for the former Fred's

BUSINESS - City of Clinton SC Economic Development announces Robertson’s Ace Hardware is coming to the former Fred’s location, Jacobs Highway w- others.

An announcement said the Robertsons have purchased the College Station shopping center. They plan to open a new hardware store in Fred's - the library and a restaurant also are in the shopping center building (with one small office). There will be about 16,000 sq ft of space in the new store, the announcement says.

Opening is expected in early March, 2020. Job application info will be posted there after the first of the year and on-line, the announcement says.

ALSO, a social media post by Ashley Smith, a Realtor, says she and her husband Danny have bought the old telephone building on Clinton's South Broad Street (which has a TribbleHealth.com banner in the window). It is a place "where the operators worked upstairs to connect the residents of our little town." No plans, yet, she says, other than a new roof. It is their first commercial building.

Nucor Acquires TrueCore Insulated Panels.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, December 11, 2019 – Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it is acquiring TrueCore, LLC (TrueCore), an insulated metal panel manufacturing company with a facility in Laurens, South Carolina. TrueCore produces insulated metal panels serving the cold storage market, with future plans for additional commercial and industrial applications.

“This acquisition fits well with our strategy to profitably grow our value-added product portfolio and provides great synergies with Nucor Buildings Group. As the market leader in metal buildings, we currently utilize a high volume of insulated panels for buildings we design and manufacture,” said Chad Utermark, Executive Vice President, Fabricated Construction Products.

“We are excited to be in this business. The TrueCore products are outstanding and the TrueCore team is exceptional,” said Jeff Carmean, President of Nucor Buildings Group. “The TrueCore founding partners, Conor Lowery, Dean Soll, and Sara Truhlar, will remain with the company and bring significant industry experience and unparalleled commitment to the insulated panel market. Their uncompromising devotion to quality and customer service align perfectly with our core values.”

TrueCore currently has 26 employees and will become part of Nucor Buildings Group. “TrueCore is very excited to join the Nucor family. Since entering the industry, customer response to TrueCore has been extraordinary,” said Conor Lowery, Director of Operations for TrueCore. “We can now scale this company faster to meet the growing demand. We already have plans to add additional products to our portfolio, including insulated roof panels and a line of fire-rated panels. In the coming months we will also begin construction on new facilities to serve the Western and Midwestern markets. We are excited about TrueCore’s future as part of Nucor.”

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

IN SOUTHCHASE: Pierburg US, LLC Expanding Operations in Greenville County

$27 Million Investment Will Create 95 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pierburg US, LLC, a manufacturer of components for air supply and emission control, today announced plans to expand its existing operations in Greenville County. The $27 million investment will create 95 new jobs.

Founded in 1996, Pierburg US, LLC’s 100,000-square-foot facility produces exhaust gas recirculation modules, bypass valves and components for electric throttle controls.

Located at 5 Southchase Court in Fountain Inn, S.C., Pierburg US, LLC’s investment will allow the company to install four new production lines within the existing facility over the next five years.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Pierburg US, LLC team should visit https://us.rheinmetall-automotive.com/career/.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are very excited to add several new lines to our facility, some of them for parts to be produced in the USA for the first time. That means creating more local jobs and investing in people by training them and creating technologically advanced workforce. We are thrilled with the relationship we have with Greenville County and the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and only with their help and unceasing partnership, we can continue to grow and create more jobs for the community.” –Pierburg North America President Stevan Zivanovic

“Today, we celebrate the growth of another one of our existing industry partners. I congratulate Pierburg US, LLC on this latest investment and look forward to watching their operations continue to grow here in South Carolina.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s expansion by Pierburg US, LLC is further proof that manufacturing continues to thrive across South Carolina, thanks to our team-first approach. This expansion will benefit Greenville County and the state as a whole for years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We greatly appreciate Pierburg US, LLC's decision to expand their production capacity in Greenville County. As a highly successful manufacturer of products using advanced technology and performance-based processes, their success is enabled by attracting and retaining a skilled team of associates. Pierburg's expansion means new opportunities for motivated people to join a great team.” –Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. “Butch” Kirven

“Pierburg US, LLC has an ideal mix of local and national talent to thrive in this global economy, and we are delighted that they have chosen to continue expanding right here in Fountain Inn. We are proud of their success and contributions to our Fountain Inn community.” –City of Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer

FIVE FAST FACTS