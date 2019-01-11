Home / Breaking News / Halloween passes through

Fri, 11/01/2019 - 12:17am Vic MacDonald
Photos by Vic MacDonald

IT WAS A DARK AND STORMY NIGHT - photos.

But, inside The Ridge recreation center in Laurens, everything is OK as Laurens Recreation and its partners improvise a little on the traditional Boo in the Park. Trick-or-treating, costume contest, a movie, and lots and lots of costumes are all part of the fun. The Laurens Trolley provides lots of rides back and forth to the City Park for parking. Laurens Police kept the traffic moving on the Hwy 76 by-pass at Exchange Drive. The National Weather Service announces that this area was under a Tornado Watch until 11 pm Halloween night, and now a cold front is moving through.

