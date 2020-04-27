Hair Salons, Massage Parlors want to re-open

Hair Salon and Barber Shop Owners To Petition Governor McMaster to Allow Them To Reopen

NOTE: Laurens County Recorded 7 new cases of the Coronavirus over this past weekend.

Laurens — On Monday, April 27th at 11am, South Carolina cosmetologists and State Rep. Stewart Jones will hold a joint press conference at 11am, which will take place outside of the state capitol on the western (Assembly St) side just outside the Governor’s office. Afterwards, Rep. Jones will deliver over 50,000 petitions to the Governor’s office.

Amy Howie, owner of Papillon Salon in North Myrtle Beach, started collecting petitions on April 15th. In her petition, she wrote that “We are going to service one client in the salon at a time while wearing a mask and gloves. How is that riskier than a hundred people in Walmart where the majority aren’t even wearing masks and gloves?”

She continued, “Hairstylists and barbers provide ‘essential’ services to maintain the beauty image of our community. Even politicians get haircuts during this ‘shut-down!’”

Her petition went viral nationwide, collecting approximately 500,000 signatures in just 10 days.

Sari Powell, owner of Studio Meraki in Ballentine, said “On March 1st, I opened the doors to my new salon, and on March 19th, I was mandated to close. Today, I’m worried about the possibility that I could lose everything I have poured my life into.”

She continued, “Cosmetologists have to follow strict sanitation regulations, and I am prepared with additional guidelines to keep my stylists and clients safe.”

Rep. Stewart Jones called the press conference to raise awareness of the plight of these and many other business owners and employees across the state. Jones said, “Throughout this crisis, we have seen government halt and stifle labor which it deemed ‘non essential.’ Hair stylists, physical trainers, cooks, waitresses, event planners, and many others—ALL livelihoods are absolutely essential.”

Other elected officials, business owners, employees, and customers in support are invited to join the press conference at 11am.