Guilty plea expected

Fri, 03/18/2022 - 9:24am Vic MacDonald
Laurens Man Expected To Plead Guilty To Felony D.U.I.

 

 

 

 

On 10 am this Friday March 18th, at General Sessions Court at Hillcrest Square, Robert Curry Richardson, 56 is expected to plead guilty to a June 2021 Felony D.U.I. which resulted in the death of Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, 20, a Clinton Firefighter.

According to the police report, Sipes was on a motorcycle on Highway 76 when Richardson pulled out in front of him from a private driveway near Randall Drive.

Richardson, of 90 Rocky Springs Church Road in Laurens County, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under suspension. He was denied bond on the DUI and hit-and-run charges and remains in the Johnson Detention Center.

