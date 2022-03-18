Guilty plea expected

Laurens Man Expected To Plead Guilty To Felony D.U.I.

Friday, March 18, 2022 - WLBG

On 10 am this Friday March 18th, at General Sessions Court at Hillcrest Square, Robert Curry Richardson, 56 is expected to plead guilty to a June 2021 Felony D.U.I. which resulted in the death of Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, 20, a Clinton Firefighter.

According to the police report, Sipes was on a motorcycle on Highway 76 when Richardson pulled out in front of him from a private driveway near Randall Drive.

Richardson, of 90 Rocky Springs Church Road in Laurens County, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death, hit-and-run resulting in death and driving under suspension. He was denied bond on the DUI and hit-and-run charges and remains in the Johnson Detention Center.