Guilty - 90 days

The Champ Trial – Day 3.

In what the judge called from the bench “a terrible case,” Elizabeth James, formerly of Laurens County, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the near-death-by-starvation of the dog Champ, whose image and recovery story was broadcast worldwide. She gets credit for 1 day already served.

Presiding Judge Don Hocker said it was hard “to get my arms around, why you allowed this dog to get into this condition.”

He sentenced her to the max.

But, he was limited by state statute to a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, payable 120 days after her release, for the crime of which she was convicted - misdemeanor ill-treatment of animals. A felony conviction would have made her eligible for 5 years in prison, as a maximum sentence. The misdemeanor charge is, basically, for overworking an animal, and failure to provide food, water, and shelter. The Defense was successful in making James a sympathetic defendant. Most of the jurors came back into the courtroom to watch her sentencing.

There, they learned for the first time – this was James’ third conviction.

Except for the fact that her probation from previous charges was terminated early, she would have been on probation when she was arrested Aug. 14, 2018. That could have substantially lengthened her sentence, as a probation violation.

James’ previous convictions were for contributing to the delinquency of a minor – pled down from criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree – and child neglect. Hocker ruled those previous convictions could not be used against her unless she “opened the door” during testimony. The jury also never learned that James – who portrayed herself as a struggling single mother working to feed her child – did not have full custody based on a 2014 temporary order after her previous convictions.

She has the child with Josh Smith, who told her to take the dog Ace - later renamed Champ as he recovered from starvation and was written up in People magazine - and then never came to pick it up from her Lisbon Road home. Her current husband, Brandon Morton, left the home after an argument and never really knew about Champ’s condition until James was arrested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Elizabeth and Brandon now live in Spartanburg; Judge Hocker ignored a Defense request that she be allowed to serve “weekend time.”

“I wish I could have done at lot more,” James testified.

She asked on Facebook if anybody wanted the dog; tried to sell it on Facebook for $50, using a drawing of a Bull Mastiff instead of the sickly dog’s picture; and tried to interest a person who came to her house looking at a refrigerator. She said she called the Humane Society but never set an appointment. She did not take the dog to a vet, and Josh Smith never did either, according to statements made at the trial.

But in the end, the jury could not buy into the more serious charge, carrying a finding of torture and torment of an animal, either by doing something (burning, stabbing etc.) or not doing something (withholding food and water).

The jury asked the judge to explain the difference between the felony and the misdemeanor, but he was not allowed to do that. He told them to read the law printed on the jury verdict form.

The jury was out for 90 minutes.

Defense Attorney Joel Broome said former Laurens County Animal Control Director Giles Gilmer and the rescue that saved Champ, Rescue Dogs Rock New York, “created a narrative to get donations, that’s what keeps the doors open.” He said Champ came to death’s door because the dog had hook worms.

But Prosecutor Warren Mowry said, “He wasn’t sick. He was starved. She didn’t use a photo of Champ when she put him up for sale (on the internet). I don’t think anyone would have bought a dog that looks like that.”